Key lawmakers from both parties voted to keep a provision that would expand US-Israel defense cooperation, shifting from foreign aid to joint procurement and data sharing, while critics warn it reduces transparency and accountability.

House Democrats joined with Republicans to advance a measure that would deepen military integration between the United States and Israel. The provision, Section 224 , was included in the National Defense Authorization Act ( NDAA ) and faced opposition from some lawmakers and advocacy groups.

The section would require the U.S. defense secretary to designate a Pentagon executive agent tasked with coordinating and expanding defense technology cooperation with Israel. During a voice vote in the House Armed Services Committee, only Representatives Ro Khanna (D-Calif. ) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif. ) supported an amendment to remove the section.

Most members from both parties voted against the removal, allowing the provision to move forward. Proponents argue that Section 224 would eventually reduce direct financial aid to Israel by shifting toward joint defense projects and shared investment.

However, critics warn that it locks in a long-term military partnership without transparency. The language also expresses support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's initiative to move the relationship toward mutual defense cooperation. Representative Khanna strongly opposed the measure, stating that the American people are tired of Netanyahu's influence. He noted Israel's GDP is smaller than that of a single town in his district yet the prime minister attempts to dictate U.S. policy.

Khanna emphasized his allegiance to "Team America" and argued any weapons sales or aid to Israel should require a full congressional vote, not be buried in procurement deals. Thomas Massie (R-Ky. ) has also spoken against the section and said he would work with Khanna to strip it from the bill on the floor. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) urged citizens to contact their representatives to reject Section 224.

The group cautions that the provision shifts support from a transparent foreign aid model into a complex Pentagon procurement and data-sharing system that would be harder for Congress, taxpayers, and future administrations to monitor or end. Freeman of the Quincy Institute wrote that this level of integration is unprecedented and contrasts with the traditional aid model where Israel already receives the most U.S. military assistance.

He argues lawmakers should reject the section as American public opinion grows more critical of Israel's actions. This debate occurs against the backdrop of the war in Gaza following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. The existing 10-year Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Israel is under review. Critics say deeper integration at this moment is morally indefensible and will entangle the U.S. in alleged human rights violations, including surveillance technology exported worldwide and weapons tested on Palestinians.

Common Dreams, which published parts of the commentary, explained its own mission as an independent, ad-free media outlet serving the public good rather than corporate profits. That note highlights the source's perspective but is not part of the core news content. The fight over Section 224 reflects broader tensions over U.S. foreign policy, congressional war powers, and the influence of foreign allies on American decision-making.

As the NDAA proceeds, opponents hope to remove the language on the House floor, while supporters maintain it will strengthen bilateral defense ties and ultimately save taxpayer dollars





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