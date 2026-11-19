A new legislative proposal led by Rep. Lateefah Simon aims to provide a path to lawful permanent residence for undocumented immigrants who have already been ordered deported by federal judges, provided they remain crime-free for ten years.

A significant legislative initiative has been introduced in the United States House of Representatives, spearheaded by a coalition of Democratic lawmakers led by Representative Lateefah Simon from California.

The proposed legislation, titled the Protect Our Neighbors Act, seeks to establish a pathway to legal status for individuals who are currently undocumented and have already undergone formal deportation proceedings. Under the provisions of this bill, undocumented immigrants who have appeared before a federal immigration judge and received a final order of removal would be eligible to remain in the country and apply for lawful permanent residence, commonly known as a green card.

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Key Qualifications For Relief From Deportation

This measure represents a substantial departure from standard immigration enforcement protocols, as it effectively allows beneficiaries to bypass a judicial deportation order. To qualify for this relief, individuals must remain in the United States for a continuous period of at least ten years following the issuance of the removal order.

Furthermore, applicants must demonstrate good moral character by ensuring they have not been convicted of any crimes during this decade-long period. If successful, the legislation would override the previous judicial decisions to deport these individuals, granting them a new legal standing within the nation. Representative Simon has articulated the moral and social rationale behind the proposal, emphasizing the human cost of prolonged immigration disputes.

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In an official statement, she expressed deep frustration with the current administration's approach to immigration enforcement, particularly its perceived targeting of local communities. She argued that forcing families apart after they have spent years building lives, working hard, and contributing to their communities is unjust. The Representative described these individuals as neighbors who have put down roots and deserve a fair opportunity to move beyond a final order of removal.

Political Support For The New Immigration Act

By allowing them to stay and secure permanent residency, the act aims to provide stability and allow these residents to continue building their futures in the United States, where they have established families and homes. Co-sponsoring this ambitious legislative effort are Representatives John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren, and Juan Vargas, all from California, signaling strong regional support within the Democratic caucus for this type of comprehensive immigration reform.

The introduction of this bill has drawn sharp criticism from immigration enforcement advocacy groups, including the Immigration Accountability Project. Critics have characterized the proposal as yet another amnesty scheme driven by political motivations rather than genuine legal reform. They argue that granting permanent legal status to individuals who have already been adjudicated and ordered removed by a judge undermines the rule of law and the authority of the judicial system.

Opposition And Broader Legislative Context

Despite these objections, Democratic lawmakers are pushing forward with the legislation, framing it as a necessary step toward a more humane and equitable immigration system. This effort coincides with broader plans to address the status of millions of other undocumented immigrants, including those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status, in the upcoming Congress.

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The move reflects a strategic political shift, as Democrats seek to capitalize on their gained control of legislative bodies by advancing comprehensive immigration policies that resonate with their base, even as they face intense opposition from those who view such measures as rewarding unlawful entry.