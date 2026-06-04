House Democrats' failure to pass war powers resolution, rift with Republican leadership and Ukraine standoff

House Democrats' continued efforts to assert Congress' authority to declare war despite repeated attempts were frustrated when a handful of Republicans voted in favor of Senate passage, marking a rebuke of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the U.S.-Iran conflict and Ukraine standoff,with growing frustration among some Republicans and growing distrust in President Trump among some lawmAkers and the public.

After repeated attempts by House Democrats to pass a war powers resolution to assert Congress ’s authority to declare war, finally, a handful of Republicans were disenchanted enough with the progress of the war in Iran to cross the aisle and vote to send the legislation to the Senate, by a vote of 215-208.

. Although a rebuke of President Donald Trump, the measure is likely to remain symbolic, given that Republicans control the Senate, and White House has argued the limits on the president’s war-making powers as commander in chief are unconstitutional. Trump could simply veto the measure — if it reaches his desk. The Trump administration also argues the war technically ended when major combat operations were replaced by a ceasefire within the 60-day limit proscribed by the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

The strikes and counterstrikes between the U.S. and Iran don’t rise to the level of a full-scale war, or even violation of a ceasefire, Trump argued yesterday, seeming to excuse Iran’s attacks on America’s Gulf allies.

“They were slightly provoked because we took a strong action … so they were reciprocating,” he told reporters at a White House signing session. “I’d say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner,” Trump said in response to a question about how he’d define a ceasefire when both sides are shooting at each other. “A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world.

” Trump is facing another revolt in Congress as six House Republicans and an independent voted to overrule House Speaker Mike Johnson and advance a bill that would impose long-delayed sanctions against Russia and force the release of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“The House just voted 218-204 to move forward on the discharge petition to provide military aid to Ukraine and impose tough sanctions on Russia,” The bill is set for a floor vote today. As with the war powers vote, the Russia-Ukraine bill would face an uncertain future in the Senate.

However, it is the latest signal of growing frustration by some Republicans with the president’s unwillingness to do more to help Ukraine, which is facing an increased onslaught of Russian air attacks as it has run out of Patriot missiles to defend its cities. faced questions about why $400 million in aid Congress authorized last year has yet to be disbursed to Ukraine.

“Here they are fighting for their lives. They’re facing ballistic missiles. They don’t have the defense that they need. They’re valiantly doing everything they can to save their people, and we are going through some bureaucratic malaise,” said“That’s going through the interagency process right now,” Rubio replied.

“In fact, I saw maybe last Friday something on it. I think you’ll see news on that pretty soon. ”, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to simultaneously serve as director of national intelligence on an acting basis, has prompted Democrats to threaten to block passage of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The 702 provision, which permits U.S. intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign nations operating outside the U.S. without warrants, expires June 12.

Pulte, whose appointment violates the law establishing the office of DNI requiring a person to have “extensive experience” in intelligence, could tank a bipartisan deal on extending Section 702, “Section 702 is important, and I really wonder whether Donald Trump wants it even continued. You could not have picked a less qualified person,” said Warner, who is vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

“I mean, I’m less concerned about what he will do on 702 and more concerned about just will he weaponize the whole intelligence community? ”“Very few Senate-confirmable positions come with statutory eligibility requirements. There are good reasons why the Director of National Intelligence is one of them,” said. Anyone performing this role of such immense public trust must have the extensive national security experience required by statute, and no nominee who falls short of this requirement will earn my vote.

” But Pulte can serve in an acting status for six months, which Warner notes “puts him right through the elections. ” “He could come up with a fake piece of intelligence as a justification to interfere with the elections,” Warner said.

“He could take — especially if the president keeps his weaponization fund, that might not only pay off the January 6th rioters, but pay off people that would then interfere in the election. ”Despite what appears to be a stalemate in negotiations with Iran over opening the Strait of Hormuz and securing its stockpile of enriched uranium,at the White House, Trump remained upbeat as always.

“I mean, if it happens, and it might not happen, you know, who knows, but if it happens, it could happen like over the weekend. ” Trump reiterated his demands that all of Iran’s enriched uranium must be unearthed and destroyed or turned over to the U.S., but said he’s not willing to send U.S. troops in to retrieve the material.

“That stuff is buried underneath a mountain that virtually collapses, very, very hard to get it,” Trump said. “But I still nevertheless want it, and I don’t want to do it if we’re in conflict. I don’t want to put men in that kind of danger. ” Asked if Iran has actually agreed to cooperate with the retrieval of the enriched uranium, Trump replied.

“I mean, they’ve changed their mind a couple of times, but as it stands now, we will go in at some time in the not-too-distant future. ” The Senate today begins its traditional vote-a-rama, a marathon session in which Democrats will be able to introduce an unlimited number of amendments to legislation to fund immigration enforcement, only to watch most of them go down to defeat in the Republican-led Senate.

Republicans are expecting to finally be able to pass their massive $70 billion immigration bill, after dropping funding for Trump’s White House Ballroom, and without authorization, the now-withdrawn $1,776 billion weaponization fund. Still, Democrats — and some Republicans — say they will offer an amendment to permanently ban the so-called “settlement agreement,” which would allow payments to those convicted of assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S Capitol.

Washington ExaminerWashington ExaminerAir & Space Forces MagazineBreaking DefenseTHURSDAY | JUNE 4 9 a.m. — DRCNet Foundation and StoptheDrugWar virtual discussion: “Murder on the Land and the Sea II: Accountability for Extrajudicial Drug War Killings Is Only a Matter of Time,”http://www.armedservices.house.gov 10 a.m. 1400 L St. NW — Atlantic Council Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense meeting on “Pandora’s Prompt: AI and the Biological Threat,” with former HHS Secretary 10:30 a.m. — Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual discussion: “Data Centers, AI, and the Future of U.S. Strategic Competitiveness,” withhttps://afa-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/ 5 p.m. 1615 H St. NW — U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes Initiative enlistee recognition ceremony to honor approximately 150 high school seniors from the National Capital Region who have committed to military service, with Defense Secretary10 a.m. — National Institute for Deterrence Studies virtual seminar: “Missile Defense: Assessing the Effectiveness and Looking to the Future,” with former National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator, senior lecturer and researcher for Paris Nanterre University’s Institute of Social Sciences of Politics





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Congress House Democrats War Powers Resolution Republican Leadership Iran U.S.-Iran Conflict Ukraine Republican Frustration Congressional Standoff President Donald Trump President Trump's Disapproval Rating Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia War Powers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrats' chances of flipping Trump stronghold that Obama won twiceDemocrats are leaning heavily on Iowa's economic pain to make their case against the Republicans.

Read more »

Booker: Democrats Will Force Republicans to Vote on Anti-Weaponization FundTuesday on CNN's 'The Source,' Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Democrats will 'force' Republicans to vote on President Donald Trump's anti-weaponization fund. | Clips

Read more »

House showdown: The Republicans who voted with Democrats on Iran war powersRepresentative Thomas Massie and three other Republicans sided with Democrats to pass the war powers resolution on Wednesday.

Read more »

Both major political parties eyeing Alabama’s U.S. District 2 after SCOTUS rulingBoth democrats and republicans say they can win in Alabama’s second congressional district.

Read more »