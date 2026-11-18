The incoming head of the House Oversight Committee sent record preservation requests to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, JD Vance, Stephen Miller, and other administration officials.

of him, his new bride, and his 30-or-so wedding party guests on a private island in the Bahamas last May. But that party—which was reportedly In a letter sent Wednesday, the incoming head of the House Oversight Committee has directed the president’s son to preserve all records related to his “lavish wedding celebrations” and his many business ventures, too.

That demand is a key step in any serious Congressional probe, and one sign among many that Democratic investigators are going after the president’s family in the new term following their massive wins in the election earlier this month. Representative Robert Garcia, the incoming head of the House Oversight Committee, also issued similar record-preservation requests to Eric Trump along with Donald Trump Jr., as cofounders of the wildly controversial crypto firm World Liberty Financial, and their brother-in-law Jared Kushner, who runs a Saudi-backed investment firm while serving as a presidential envoy to the Middle East.

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Garcia even sent a notice to Donald Trump Jr.’s onetime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s been involved in a Garcia also sent record-retention letters to White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, for his role in directing the immigration raids that have; Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend, for the $600 million in private and public money spent on the White House ballroom; and vice president JD Vance and attorney general Todd Blanche, for their roles, the letters state, in the alleged cover-up of the Epstein files.

Other figures from the last year and a half of the Trump administration were listed, including former Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem, her top aide Corey Lewandowski, and recently departed White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

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“As the President has said, he's willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans. If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis tells WIRED. A representative for the Trump family did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

After they won control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections, Democrats made it plain that they were going to be beyond aggressive in ramping up their investigations. The target set for those probes is beginning to come into focus more clearly, and the Democrats appear to be starting with the Trump family, who have made a killing in the Now that they have the added resources and authority that come with being in the majority, Garcia and other Democrats want to dig into that growing fortune and who contributed to it. Senator Richard Blumenthal, the ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has been looking into World Liberty and other Trump family crypto projects “,” as a recent letter to the firm noted.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has repeatedly called for investigations into World Liberty’s “,” including sales of its token to alleged North Korean hackers and Russian money launderers. Representative Ro Khanna wants to know more about the, the United Arab Emirates’ intelligence chief, and whether that sale had anything to do with the Trump administration’s decision to allow the sale of advanced AI chips to Abu Dhabi.to the president’s accounts.

“It’s troubling that Congress might baselessly target a compliant company that has dedicated itself to expanding access to the US dollar when there are a plethora of issues afflicting the American public that need to be addressed,” World Liberty spokesperson David Wachsman tells WIRED. World Liberty is only one family business among many that has gone through a boom cycle in the past few years.

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789, went from a few hundred million under management to somewhere aroundThe sudden influx of cash, Garcia notes in his letters, “raises serious concerns” that the deals are essentially “contributions to President Trump and his family in exchange for government action on behalf of the wealthy and well connected. Access to preferential treatment, federal secrets, regulatory law enforcement leniency, and the president and senior officials appears to trace back to suspicious activity associated with these schemes.

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” The Trumps and their representatives have repeatedly insisted they’ve done nothing to merit this kind of scrutiny, other than have the wrong last name.

“We've been dealing with the conflict-of-interest stuff for years,” Donald Trump Jr. told CNBC at a World Liberty Finance event at Mar-a-Lago in February. “. “There is no evidence that any member of the Trump family ever sought to influence government policy or sought preferential treatment or government intervention to advance their personal or business interests,” Alan Garten, the Trump Organization’s chief legal officer, The pushback from Trumpworld has grown more intense since the Democrats’ midterm sweep.

Aaron Reitz, the US attorney for the Southern District of Texas and a MAGA die-hard, sent a document-preservation letter of his own to Warren, accusing her of “The White House even claimed that overly aggressive oversight might itself be a crime.

“The Administration,” counsel to the president Will Scharf wrote to Garcia after the election, “is a contributing editor at WIRED and a contributing writer for The New York Times’ opinion section. Shachtman previously served as editor in chief of Rolling Stone, where he led the storied outlet to a Polk Award and its first-ever Emmy nomination. Before that, he was the editor in ...