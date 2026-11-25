Rep. Jamie Raskin issued letters to Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun Digital Holdings, demanding records about their dealings with 1789 Capital, the Trump Jr.-linked investment firm. The companies have until Dec. 7 to comply.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has sent letters to four companies demanding records about their dealings with 1789 Capital, the investment firm tied to Donald Trump Jr. The companies are Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun Digital Holdings.

Raskin Demands Records From Companies Linked To 1789 Capital

They have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 to hand over correspondence with 1789 Capital since Nov. 1, 2024, along with paperwork behind its investments. Raskin also asked the companies to preserve their Signal and WhatsApp chats and to report any messages that have already disappeared. In a letter to 1789 Capital co-founders Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk, he suggested the firm had prospered through corruption.

Also read Democrats probe whether Trump Jr.-aligned businesses benefit from government access

He wrote that it is impossible to believe the firm's astonishing growth and success are due to anything other than insider political influence and thoroughgoing corruption. In his letters, Raskin said 1789 Capital's striking success in predicting government contracts and favorable regulatory actions suggests either that Donald Trump Jr. suddenly acquired magical new clairvoyant powers or that we are witnessing a brazen conspiracy to use the machinery of the executive branch under President Trump to rig public policy and markets to enrich the First Family.

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The letters went to an eclectic group of companies: a Pentagon supplier, a vape company, a prediction market, and an online gun shop. Hadrian Automation, a federal contractor, picked up a $900 million Navy commitment in March to build submarine components, and an $80 million Army contract around the same time. In July, CEO Chris Power gave nearly $500,000 to the RNC and its legal fund in a single day.

Trump Administration Contracts And Regulatory Wins Follow Investments

Four days later, Trump signed an order pushing the Pentagon toward domestic manufacturers, which Power called a big win, according to Raskin's letter. Juul Labs, which the FDA had tried to regulate out of existence in 2022, got five products cleared in 2025, four months after 1789 Capital's $5 million investment.

The company now also wants approval for flavors behind tobacco and menthol, though Raskin's letter does not say whether mango, its flagship flavor pulled from shelves in 2018, is among them. Polymarket, a prediction market, is also on the list. GrabAGun Digital Holdings went public by merging with a blank-check company whose board included 1789 cofounders Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk, and Don Jr. joined its board afterwards.

White House Pushes Back Against Congressional Investigation

When the ATF proposed letting retailers ship guns straight to customers, GrabAGun told investors it was uniquely positioned to capitalize on this potential opportunity, Raskin said, while the gun industry's trade group opposed the rule. Raskin's probe has drawn pushback from the White House. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that as the President has said, he is willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans.

She added that if Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people. A White House official said in a statement that if crazed Democrats want to abuse their power and politicize their process of investigations, subpoenas, and destroying lives, they should be reminded that we still control the federal government and all of its powers.

The official added that the Trump Administration will not be extorted, intimidated, or threatened into submission by politically motivated baseless investigations, and that it is ready to engage with Congress on legitimate congressional oversight requests but will not accept baseless political attempts by Democrats who want to slow the administration down. Bill Burck, an attorney representing 1789 Capital, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital that they responded to Congressman Raskin back in September pointing out in detail the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and a number of basic factual errors.

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1789 Capital Lawyers Dismiss Allegations As Baseless Political Attacks

Burck said Raskin never bothered to reply, adding that facts are facts and Raskin has them wrong here but persists in his tall tales against 1789. He called the accusations personal attacks untethered to actual evidence. Burck and Alexander Merton, both of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, fired back at Raskin in a September letter, noting they represented 1789 Capital.

They declared that 1789 Capital welcomes legitimate congressional oversight, but it has no intention of being held hostage to political gamesmanship in which assertions are made publicly and broad demands for confidential business records follow in the hope that those records will supply the factual basis that was missing when the assertions were made. The probe comes as Trump Jr. joined 1789 Capital as a partner days after his father won the 2024 election.

Trump Orders Contractors To Route Congressional Inquiries Through White House

The firm's portfolio has ballooned from about $150 million to $3 billion now. Trump also recently ordered federal contractors to run congressional inquiries past the White House, and the order was signed weeks before Democrats take the House in January with the subpoena power that comes with it. Whether the companies hand anything over may not be entirely up to them.

Trump's order, signed Friday, requires federal contractors to tell the White House about congressional requests involving their work with the executive branch and to follow its instructions on withholding privileged material or put their government business at risk. Hadrian, with its Navy and Army deals, is a federal contractor, though whether the order covers its dealings with a private investment firm is an open question.

A GOP official told Democrats last week that requests from ranking members carry no obligation and expire with the current Congress, in effect telling them to try again in January. Many companies are not waiting to find out, and many have hired Washington law firms ahead of the expected subpoenas, the Wall Street Journal reported.