Rep. Shontel Brown confronts US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins for boasting about kicking millions off food assistance.

House Dem Confronts Trump Ag Secretary Over Claim That 4.5 Million Being Kicked Off SNAP is 'Good News' "The reality is that 4.5 million people were kicked off the program to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy," said US Rep.

Shontel Brown. During a House Agriculture Committee hearing, Brown grilled Rollins for saying it was"good news" that 4.5 million fewer people are now enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (: Recently, you described it as good news that roughly 4.5 million people have been moved off SNAP. The reality is that 4.5 million people were kicked off to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

They are not doing better-- "They are being forced off because of eligibility changes, new administrative barriers, and states preparing for the enormous cost shift that they know is coming," Brown shot back.

"And you know this. So I'm really struggling to understand why you think pulling the rug out from under children, seniors,Rollins then baselessly claimed that all of the people who had been removed from SNAP had been added to the program fraudulently, including"200,000 dead people.

"a fact check that examined a similar Rollins claim about the number of people removed from food assistance over the last year, and determined that the most likely culprit were changes made to the program by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a 2025 "What we’ve seen in terms of the data is that the trend in participation declines seems to be related to the program being harder to access,” Roger Figueroa, an assistant professor at Cornell University, explained to the AP. It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

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When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. During a House Agriculture Committee hearing, Brown grilled Rollins for saying it was"good news" that 4.5 million fewer people are now enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (: Recently, you described it as good news that roughly 4.5 million people have been moved off SNAP.

The reality is that 4.5 million people were kicked off to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy. They are not doing better-- "They are being forced off because of eligibility changes, new administrative barriers, and states preparing for the enormous cost shift that they know is coming," Brown shot back.

"And you know this. So I'm really struggling to understand why you think pulling the rug out from under children, seniors,Rollins then baselessly claimed that all of the people who had been removed from SNAP had been added to the program fraudulently, including"200,000 dead people.

"a fact check that examined a similar Rollins claim about the number of people removed from food assistance over the last year, and determined that the most likely culprit were changes made to the program by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a 2025 "What we’ve seen in terms of the data is that the trend in participation declines seems to be related to the program being harder to access,” Roger Figueroa, an assistant professor at Cornell University, explained to the AP.

Trump Agriculture Chief Mocked for Suggesting Medicaid Recipients Could Replace Deported Farm Workers › During a House Agriculture Committee hearing, Brown grilled Rollins for saying it was"good news" that 4.5 million fewer people are now enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (: Recently, you described it as good news that roughly 4.5 million people have been moved off SNAP. The reality is that 4.5 million people were kicked off to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

They are not doing better-- "They are being forced off because of eligibility changes, new administrative barriers, and states preparing for the enormous cost shift that they know is coming," Brown shot back.

"And you know this. So I'm really struggling to understand why you think pulling the rug out from under children, seniors,Rollins then baselessly claimed that all of the people who had been removed from SNAP had been added to the program fraudulently, including"200,000 dead people.

"a fact check that examined a similar Rollins claim about the number of people removed from food assistance over the last year, and determined that the most likely culprit were changes made to the program by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a 2025 "What we’ve seen in terms of the data is that the trend in participation declines seems to be related to the program being harder to access,” Roger Figueroa, an assistant professor at Cornell University, explained to the AP. Trump Agriculture Chief Mocked for Suggesting Medicaid Recipients Could Replace Deported Farm Workers › The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission?

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