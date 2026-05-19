House deletes most institutional investor exceptions in latest update to housing legislation

The latest update to the bipartisan housing legislation removes most of the exceptions that were added last week to the House's version, which aims to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes. The update also affects organized labor provisions in the legislation.

The changes come amid a clash between the two chambers , with the House taking the Senate version of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and updating it.

The House's amended version left the institutional investor ban in but removed a provision that would have required investors in build-to-rent homes to sell those houses within seven years. In addition, the House's amended version contained a number of exceptions that would have allowed institutional investors to purchase more homes than they would have, all else equal, under the Senate's version.

The latest update, which came through on Tuesday afternoon, still cuts the requirement to sell build-to-rent homes after seven years, but removes the other exceptions added last week entirely





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Bipartisan Housing Legislation House Version Senate Version House Speaker Mike Johnson President Donald Trump Institutional Investors Build-To-Rent Homes Seven-Year Build-To-Rent Provision Exceptions Clash Between The Two Chambers

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