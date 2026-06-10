House Committee Rejects Proposal to Block Border Wall in Big Bend National Park

A proposal to bar the use of federal funds for constructing a border wall inside Big Bend National Park failed in the U.S. House Appropriations Committee along party lines. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Henry Cuellar, was opposed by all Republicans and supported by Democrats. It would have prohibited barrier construction in the park and several other border-area sites, but the GOP-controlled committee voted it down 26-34.

A proposal to prevent the Trump administration from constructing a border wall within Big Bend National Park was rejected in the U.S. House Appropriations Committee .

The amendment, put forward by Representative Henry Cuellar, sought to prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from using its funding to build barriers inside the park. The committee, controlled by Republicans, voted along party lines, with all GOP members opposing the measure and all Democrats supporting it. The vote concluded 26-34, effectively stopping the proposal.

The administration had previously indicated intentions to build in the park, despite strong opposition from local communities, environmentalists, and even some Republicans, such as congressional candidate Brandon Herrera. Cuellar attached the language to the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill for fiscal year 2027 and also aimed to apply it to the Secure America Act, a Republican bill funding ICE and CBP through 2029.

He argued that border crossings in the Big Bend sector are relatively low, making wall construction unnecessary, and suggested alternative technologies should be used instead. Big Bend is in Texas's 23rd Congressional District, which is currently vacant after the resignation of Representative Tony Gonzales, a former Appropriations Committee member who might have supported the amendment. Democrat Veronica Escobar compared the proposed wall to building one through the Grand Canyon, emphasizing that it would harm a national treasure.

The amendment also intended to protect sites in Laredo and surrounding counties from barriers, aligning with previous exclusions for wildlife refuges and state parks. The outcome maintains the possibility of wall construction in the park unless future legislative action changes the situation





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Border Wall Big Bend National Park House Appropriations Committee Henry Cuellar Department Of Homeland Security Republican Democratic Texas Environmental Opposition Fiscal Year 2027

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