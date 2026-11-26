The current 119th Congress is expected to adjourn in the coming weeks, leaving little time for a House floor vote, Senate consideration, and final passage before the session ends.

The current 119th Congress is expected to adjourn in the coming weeks, leaving little time for a House floor vote, Senate consideration, and final passage before the session ends.

The bill seeks to codify a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and impose a minimum 20-year lock on federally held bitcoin. The current 119th Congress is expected to adjourn in the coming weeks, leaving little time for a House floor vote, Senate consideration, and final passage before the session ends. The House Financial Services Committee has advanced H.R. 8957, the American Reserve Modernization Act of 2026, which would codify a, introduced on May 21 by Rep.

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Nick Begich, would allow the Treasury secretary to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a separate Digital Asset Stockpile for other cryptocurrencies 180 days after enactment. On Sept. 16, the House Financial Services Committee approved it on a party-line vote of 28-21, with support from every Republican representative and opposition from every Democrat. On Nov. 24, the committee officially sent the revised bill to the full House, where it is now eligible for a floor vote.