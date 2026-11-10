House Blocks Pete Hegseth Impeachment Bid by Sending Resolution to Committee

House voted 211 to 204 to shelve Thomas Massie's bid to impeach Pete Hegseth, though Democrats may launch a fresh effort after January 3.

The House of Representatives blocked an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday by voting to refer the resolution to committee instead of holding a vote on the charges. Lawmakers approved the referral by 211 votes to 204, sending the measure to the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee and effectively shelving the impeachment bid led by Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

Massie was the only Republican to oppose the referral. He joined Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to keep his push alive, and the vote leaves the charges against Hegseth without a formal ruling on their merits.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

How the Hegseth Impeachment Resolution Works

Massie's resolution contains eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The articles accuse him of waging war in Iran without congressional authorization, ignoring laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, and illegally directing the seizure of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The House Judiciary Committee can either take up the resolution or leave it untouched. Because the referral does not require a vote on the charges, the impeachment push can stall without lawmakers ever deciding whether Hegseth should be removed.

Advertisement

Massie read a 34-page impeachment resolution against Hegseth on the House floor on Monday afternoon. He also criticized Hegseth for severely limiting press access at the Pentagon, adding another dimension to the case he presented to colleagues.

Republican and Hegseth Responses to the Impeachment Push

Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins told the Daily Mail that the push was '1,000 percent politically motivated' and said that Massie was not 'constitutionally motivated'. Higgins argued that performing military operations according to the orders of the Commander in Chief is not an impeachable offense.

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett told the Daily Mail that no crimes were committed by Hegseth. Burchett also noted that when lawmakers were briefed on the strikes on Venezuelan drug boats, nobody complained.

Hegseth addressed reporters at a rare briefing held at the Pentagon on Tuesday morning and said he was not afraid of the impeachment move underway on Capitol Hill. He called the effort 'a political spectacle' and described Massie as 'a disgruntled, defeated congressman'. Hegseth said the charges reflected policy disagreements rather than high crimes, misdemeanors, treason, or bribery.

Kentucky Republican James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee and is a staunch Trump ally, said he believed the votes to impeach Hegseth may be present in the House this week, but he did not commit to a vote himself. Comer said that nobody in Congress knows what the exit strategy is.

Advertisement

Arkansas Republican French Hill, whose district is deep red and who won his race last week by 4,405 votes, told CBS News that he wanted to hear the debate on impeaching Hegseth. Hill said the question was whether the conduct merited impeachment or some other disciplinary action by the president.

Democrats Could Revive the Hegseth Impeachment in January

The reprieve for Hegseth may be brief because Democrats are set to take control of Congress on January 3 and could launch a fresh impeachment effort. Massie's resolution will expire when the new Congress convenes, which means another lawmaker would have to reintroduce the charges.

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has already backed impeaching Hegseth. Speaking to ABC This Week anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday, Jeffries said he was a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution and was fully backing Massie's impeachment resolution.

No Democrat has publicly said they oppose backing the resolution. With 214 Democrats seated in the House, the party needed only three more Republicans to join them in the impeachment vote. Massie is one of those Republicans, so at least two more would need to break ranks for the charges to advance.