House Refers Massie's Hegseth Impeachment Resolution to Judiciary Committee, 211-204, Effectively Killing It

The House voted 211-204 to refer Rep. Thomas Massie's resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, ending the effort, though Democrats signal more to come in January.

The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday evening to refer Rep. Thomas Massie's resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, a move that effectively killed the effort and averted a potential impeachment vote on Wednesday.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican, was the lone Republican to vote with all Democrats against the referral. The GOP had worried about absences after their brutal midterm election performance last week, but Speaker Mike Johnson wrangled one more victory on his way out the leadership door.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie files resolution to impeach Hegseth, forcing House vote

Massie Forces Vote on Hegseth Impeachment Articles

Massie was able to force Tuesday night's vote over the objections of House GOP leaders by filing a privileged resolution, a mechanism aimed at bypassing the will of the chamber's majority and requiring consideration within two legislative days of being filed. The resolution contained eight impeachment articles spanning issues including the Iran war, which has stretched into its ninth month, U.S. strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, and retaliation against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

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, over a video calling on troops to disobey unlawful orders. Democrats rallied behind the GOP lawmaker's push and signaled more to come in January, when they retake control of both chambers. Massie said Monday he would not bring up another resolution to impeach Hegseth. He is retiring in early January after losing his primary earlier this year.

The articles also accuse Hegseth of abusing his office by launching the Iran war without congressional approval, ignoring laws designed to minimize civilian casualties, directing extrajudicial killings for the Pentagon's boat strikes in the Caribbean, directing the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and retaliating against Kelly. Hegseth labeled the impeachment effort a farce and a political spectacle. What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability.

Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment as Political Spectacle

It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment, Hegseth said. None of these are high crimes or misdemeanors. They're partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicize our military. Even House Republicans critical of Hegseth were hesitant to support Massie's resolution.

I'm going to vote no, Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital. I don't know if any Republicans other than Massie will be in support of his articles of impeachment, but I don't even know how many Republicans will be here by the time of the vote. The real question is how short are we.

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Republicans Split Over Hegseth Impeachment Effort

Numerically, if they're all here and we're not, what happens then? Ellzey called the impeachment effort a ridiculous waste of time. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, who opposes the Trump administration's involvement in Iran, said, I think it's an effort to scapegoat Pete Hegseth for Congress shirking their own duty and, frankly, the president taking action that, in my view, is unconstitutional, but it's also not unprecedented.

What would be unprecedented is to hold the secretary of defense accountable for a decision the president makes. Or, frankly, it would have been unprecedented for the secretary of defense to kind of break ranks on something that is clearly not unprecedented in terms of what has become the standard operating procedure for administrations going back to the Korean War. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Only Two Cabinet Secretaries Ever Impeached

, a vocal critic of Hegseth's, told reporters Tuesday, I'm personally not a fan of the secretary. I don't think he was. [His sentence was cut off in the source. ] Only two Cabinet secretaries in U.S. history have been impeached.

Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached over a corruption scandal in 1876, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached over his handling of the southern border in 2024. Belknap was acquitted by the Senate, while Mayorkas had his charges dismissed.