House Blocks Impeachment Effort Against Pete Hegseth and Sends Resolution to Committee

The House voted 211 to 204 to refer the impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, stalling the bid without a vote on the charges.

The House of Representatives blocked an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday by voting to send the resolution to committee instead of holding a vote on the charges. Lawmakers voted 211 to 204 to refer the measure to the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee, which effectively shelved the impeachment bid. Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, who introduced the resolution, was the only Republican to oppose that move, joining Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to keep his push alive.

The procedural vote leaves the Judiciary Committee free to take up the resolution or leave it untouched. The reprieve for Hegseth may be brief, however, because Democrats are set to take control of Congress on January 3 and could launch a fresh impeachment effort.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Massie Articles Accuse Hegseth of Unauthorized War Conduct

Massie's eight articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of waging war in Iran without congressional authorization. The resolution also charges that Hegseth ignored laws intended to minimize civilian casualties.

The articles further accuse Hegseth of illegally directing the seizure of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Massie presented the resolution on the House floor on Monday afternoon by reading out its 34 pages.

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Massie also criticized Hegseth for severely limiting press access at the Pentagon. The Kentucky lawmaker framed the charges as a challenge to the department's accountability to Congress.

Republican Defenders Dispute the Impeachment Charges

Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins argued that the push to impeach Hegseth was 1,000 percent politically motivated. Higgins told the Daily Mail that Massie was not constitutionally motivated.

Higgins added that it is not an impeachable offense to carry out military operations according to the orders of the Commander in Chief. Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett told the Daily Mail that no crimes were committed by Hegseth.

Burchett also said that when lawmakers were briefed on the strikes on Venezuelan drug boats, nobody complained. Hegseth responded at a rare Pentagon briefing on Tuesday morning, saying he was not afraid of the impeachment move underway on Capitol Hill.

Hegseth described the effort as the work of one disgruntled and defeated congressman, arguing it was not oversight or accountability. He called the push a political spectacle and said it reflected policy disagreements rather than high crimes, misdemeanors, treason or bribery.

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Hegseth also accused Massie of dropping sham articles of impeachment. Some Republicans, however, signaled openness to a vote. Kentucky Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said the votes to impeach Hegseth may be present in the House this week, though Comer did not commit to a vote himself.

Arkansas Republican French Hill, whose district is deep red and who won his race last week by 4,405 votes, told CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation on Sunday that he wanted to hear the debate. Hill said the House should weigh whether the conduct merits impeachment or some other disciplinary action, and that the president ought to make a change if Hegseth is not conducting his mission in the right way.

Democrats Could Revive Impeachment When the New Congress Convenes

Massie's resolution will expire when the new Congress convenes, meaning another lawmaker would have to reintroduce the charges. Democrats, who hold 214 seats in the House, would need only three more Republicans to join them in an impeachment vote.

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has already backed impeaching Hegseth. Jeffries told ABC This Week anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday that he was a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution.

No Democrat has publicly said they oppose backing a resolution to impeach Hegseth. Massie is one of the Republicans needed, so at least two more Republicans would need to vote in favor for the Democrats to reach the threshold.