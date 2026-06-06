House advances bill cutting $200 million from WIC program

The House has passed a budget bill for fiscal year 2027 that reduces WIC funding by $200 million, slashing fruit and vegetable benefits for 5.4 million pregnant women, new mothers, and young children amid rising grocery prices.

FILE: The House has advanced a bill that cuts $200 million in funding from WIC , which provides healthy foods to pregnant women , new moms and young children.

Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe House has advanced a budget bill for next fiscal year that reduces WIC funding by $200 million. WIC is a popular federal program that provides healthy foods to pregnant women, new moms and their young children. The cuts would remove more than $141 million in fruit and vegetable benefits for about 5.4 million people, according to the progressive Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The House has passed a budget bill that would cut $200 million in funding from WIC, the program that provides healthy foods to millions of children and pregnant women nationwide. The WIC cuts would come at a time when grocery prices are rising, in part because of the Iran war and President Donald Trump’s tariffs. , the House voted 213-210 on the funding bill for fiscal year 2027. Four Democrats joined Republicans to pass the measure.

Five Republicans voted against it. According to the progressive Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the cuts would slash more than $141 million in fruit and vegetable benefits for about 5.4 million WIC beneficiaries, including pregnant women, new mothers, toddlers and preschoolers. The National WIC Association said the cuts would lower monthly healthy food benefits from $52 to $13 for breastfeeding mothers and from $26 to $10 for young children.

"The science-based increase to WIC’s fruit and vegetable benefits has led to meaningful improvements in how families eat," Georgia Machell, president and CEO of the National WIC Association, said in a statement. "Young children now consume an additional ¼ cup of fruits and vegetables per day, and parents report being better able to afford a healthier, more varied diet.

"The proposed cuts would reverse that progress, reducing benefits to levels that would meet just 19% of the recommended intake for children and 12% for breastfeeding mothers, short of what families need to support healthy growth and development. "Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican and chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on agriculture, said the bill includes $8 billion in WIC funding, which "will fully fund the program," The Post reported.

Harris pointed to a decline in participation in WIC during the current fiscal year, but experts told The Post that Republicans cited data that included last year’s government shutdown. The "widespread confusion" over which programs were still available led to a decrease in WIC participants, but more are expected to enroll this year as the cost of groceries continues to rise.

It’s unclear when the Senate will consider it, and whether the WIC funding cuts will be harder to pass in the upper chamber. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women and Children, widely known as WIC, has been in place since 1975. It’s described by the, commonly known as food stamps, because SNAP participants can buy almost any grocery item they want — regardless of the nutritional value.

With WIC, states use federal guidelines to choose products and quantities that vendors are required to carry; brands commonly found on WIC-approved lists include Cheerios, Juicy Juice and Similac. This report includes information from The Washington Post, the National WIC Association, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and The Associated Press.





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