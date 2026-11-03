Houlding Family Homeschools During Year-Long Extreme Adventure Climbs

Leo and Jess Houlding took their children Freya and Jackson out of school for a year to travel globally. The family climbed El Capitan and explored remote regions while maintaining education.

Leo Houlding and his wife Jess removed their children from formal education for an entire year to embark on a global extreme climbing expedition that spanned six countries. The family, consisting of Leo, Jess, Freya, and Jackson, utilized this extended absence to combine rigorous mountaineering challenges with a unique homeschooling curriculum in remote locations. This ambitious undertaking began in July 2024, marking a significant shift in how the Houlding family approaches parental guidance and physical adventure.

The Core Educational Adventure Mechanism

Leo Houlding, aged 46, and Jess Houlding, aged 47, orchestrated this year-long journey as a deliberate alternative to traditional schooling, allowing the children to learn English, mathematics, and science in unconventional environments. The educational component was integrated directly into their travels, with lessons taking place in the shade of coconut trees in Indonesia or while hanging on port-a-ledge platforms thousands of feet above the ground. Freya, who was ten when the trip started and is now thirteen, and Jackson, who was seven and is now ten, participated fully in this immersive learning process while navigating the logistical complexities of international travel.

Also read Inde Navarrette Takes Swipe at Shane Gillis During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Stakeholder Motivations and Family Roles

Leo Houlding, a professional climber residing in Staveley, Cumbria, explained that the decision stemmed from a long-held desire to prioritize family time that had been sidelined by the demands of full-time education and after-school activities. Jess Houlding, a general practitioner, resigned from her salaried position to dedicate her full attention to the family's safety and educational needs during this expedition. Mr. Houlding noted that while he views climbing as a profession, his wife approaches it as a passion, and together they sought to escape the routine that left little room for meaningful interaction between parents and children.

Historical Context and Previous Expeditions

The Houlding family possesses a substantial history of extreme exploration, which provided the foundation for planning this complex itinerary. In 2017, Leo Houlding successfully led a 1,250-mile unsupported trek across Antarctica to climb the Spectre, one of the most remote mountains on Earth. Additionally, in 2020, the couple guided their young children up the North Ridge of the 10,853ft Piz Badile on the Swiss-Italian border, an endeavor undertaken to celebrate his fortieth birthday. These prior experiences with high-altitude and polar environments gave the parents the confidence to structure a year-long global tour that balanced physical danger with educational value.

Advertisement

Global Travel Itinerary and Destinations

The seven-month period of travel covered diverse landscapes across Norway, America, Japan, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia. The journey commenced in Northern Norway, where the family initially lived in a van before embarking on a series of seventeen flights using a round-the-world ticket. Their itinerary included scaling an unclimbed mountain in Kyrgyzstan, sea-kayaking among remote islands in Papua New Guinea, and skiing in Japan. This geographic diversity allowed Freya and Jackson to experience different cultures and ecosystems firsthand, reinforcing the experiential learning aspect of their year away from school.

The El Capitan Ascent and Daily Realities

A centerpiece of the American segment of their journey was the ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, a 3,000ft granite face famous for its technical difficulty. Leo Houlding led the climb, hauling approximately 250kg of equipment, food, and water up the rock face, which weighs roughly as much as a piano. The family spent seven days on the wall, living in a cramped tent on a hanging platform known as a port-a-ledge, where they survived a storm-blizzarded day before reaching the summit. During the climb, the children adapted to the harsh conditions, with Jackson later humorously noting he would miss the port-a-ledge's toilet bag, highlighting the stark reality of life in the wilderness compared to conventional family holidays.