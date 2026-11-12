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Hottest Novembers in West Virginia since 1895

AOL Lifestyle#704 in United States
Hottest Novembers in West Virginia since 1895
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Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Novembers in West Virginia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

- Average temperature: 47.6°F- Monthly high temperature: 60°F- Monthly low temperature: 35.1°F- Total precipitation: 3.38"- Average temperature: 47.8°F- Monthly high temperature: 59.3°F- Monthly low temperature: 36.4°F- Total precipitation: 6.68"- Average temperature: 47.8°F- Monthly high temperature: 60.5°F- Monthly low temperature: 35.1°F- Total precipitation: 2.44"- Average temperature: 47.8°F- Monthly high temperature: 61°F- Monthly low temperature: 34.4°F- Total precipitation: 1.4"- Average temperature: 47.9°F- Monthly high temperature: 62.6°F- Monthly low temperature: 33.2°F- Total precipitation: 1.27"- Average temperature: 48.2°F- Monthly high temperature: 58.6°F- Monthly low temperature: 37.7°F- Total precipitation: 3.52"- Average temperature: 48.3°F- Monthly high temperature: 59.7°F- Monthly low temperature: 37°F- Total precipitation: 2.28"- Average temperature: 48.5°F- Monthly high temperature: 59.8°F- Monthly low temperature: 37.1°F- Total precipitation: 3.41"- Average temperature: 50°F- Monthly high temperature: 61.7°F- Monthly low temperature: 38.3°F- Total precipitation: 1.67"- Average temperature: 50.6°F- Monthly high temperature: 58.9°F- Monthly low temperature: 42.3°F- Total precipitation: 9.53"

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