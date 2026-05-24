Hottest Housing Market in US is in Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut, has seen a remarkable recovery in its housing market, with two-thirds of homes selling above their asking price and a 63% decrease in homes for sale compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The hottest housing market in America is in Hartford, Connecticut, a city that people have been fleeing for the last 75 years. According to a new report, Hartford has seen a remarkable recovery with Nutmeggers competing furiously for the surprisingly affordable homes that go up for sale.

Two-thirds of homes in Hartford sold above their asking price, and there were 63% fewer homes for sale than there were pre-pandemic, pushing up demand. Only 16.5% of Hartford listings saw price cuts in 2025, while home values grew by 4.3% in the same time and are forecast to grow 3.9% in 2026. Hartford is one of several surprising cities with robust housing markets, where demand is far outstripping supply.

The second-hottest city is Buffalo, New York, where homes averaged $277,000 and 65% of sales closed over asking. The New York City area clocked in at no. 3, with nearly half of homes going for over asking, and home values rising 2.9% last year. The average sale price was $704,000. Only 13.5% of listings saw price cuts in 2025, while New York metro home values are forecast to rise by 1.5% this year.

While Texas, Florida and the Carolinas have seen the fastest population growth, they've also been building houses. Much of the Northeast is still struggling with a desperate shortage of suitable homes, according to Zillow. Each of the cities on Zillow's list has far fewer homes on the market now than before the COVID pandemic. Hartford has 63% fewer homes for sale, while New York's available housing was about half what it was five years ago.

Hartford may be particularly surprising because it's famously a hard-luck case. One-hundred and fifty years ago, it was labeled the richest city in America, with higher per capita wealth than New York or Boston, thanks to the hugely successful insurance industry based there. The population peaked in 1950; its current population of 122,000 is 50,000 residents less than it was 75 years ago.

Major insurers like Travelers, Aetna and Cigna shifted their corporate headquarters out of the city, with some moving 100 miles south to New York. Of the remaining cities that make up the top 10 hottest housing markets in the US, three are in the Northeast, two are in California, one is in the South and one in the Midwest





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