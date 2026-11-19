Hotel workers from across the country gathered in Las Vegas for the 36th annual Housekeeping Olympics, turning everyday duties into a series of fast-paced competitions.

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A first-time team from South Dakota swept the competition, bringing home the championship at the 36th annual Housekeeping Olympics. Ten teams competed Monday at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in eight events that turned routine cleaning duties into fast-paced challenges testing speed, precision and teamwork. The competition is organized by the ISSA, which is a global trade association for the cleaning industry.

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Michael Patterson, executive director of the Indoor Environmental Healthcare & Hospitality Association, a division of ISSA, said the competition began 36 years ago to recognize housekeeping employees and give them an event of their own. F1 LEGEND RICCARDO PATRESE TALKS ABOUT F1'S FIRST FAILED ATTEMPT AT RACING IN LAS VEGAS: ‘IT WAS A CAR PARK’The contests included a two-minute bed-making challenge, a mop relay, a vacuum cleaner race and a pad toss.

A new triathlon-style event combined glass cleaning, a stain section and a paper towel toss. Some of the loudest cheers came during the spirit dance competition. Judges watched as teams danced choreographed performances complete with dazzling costumes and complete sets. Many teams leaned into the themes of their hotels and the glamour of the Las Vegas Strip.

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Team Luxor took the floor first in mummy costumes inspired by the ancient Egyptian theme of the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

"We wanted moves that everybody can do," she said. US WARNS AMERICANS IN KEY LOCATIONS TO ‘KEEP A LOW PROFILE’ AHAD OF CROWDED HOLIDAY TRAVEL LIV Hospitality finished first overall, followed by Excalibur Hotel in second place and Mandalay Bay in third, according to the company's announcement. The South Dakota team also won the mop relay and toilet paper toss. The victory capped LIV Hospitality's statewide Road to Vegas Housekeeping Championship Series.

The company held regional competitions before hosting a final at The Box Elder Events Center. Top competitors earned spots on the team that traveled to Las Vegas. Rather than representing one hotel, the team brought together employees from multiple properties across South Dakota. They competed against workers from Las Vegas resorts including Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan, Luxor and MGM Grand.

"We went to Las Vegas proud to represent South Dakota. Coming home as the overall champions makes this incredibly special," Kayti Ratigan, LIV Hospitality's chief of operations, said in the company's announcement.

"Our team competed against some of the best hospitality professionals in the industry, and they showed exactly what we already knew: There is tremendous talent, pride and professionalism right here in South Dakota," Ratigan said. For LIV Hospitality team member Adrianna Young Bear, making it to Las Vegas was an achievement in itself. She said she had followed the competition for years before her team finally got the opportunity to participate.

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"I've been following the housekeeping competition for years. We finally made it here," Young Bear said.

"This was a long journey for us to get here, and we finally did. "can make it difficult to recruit and retain hospitality workers in South Dakota. She said the competition gave the group an opportunity to recognize the contributions of those employees. Over the years, the competition has also attracted attention beyond the hospitality industry.

ISSA estimated that the 2025 event generated more than 50 million views and 750,000 social media engagements. In August 2026, the competition made its ESPN8: The Ocho debut at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort as part of the network's celebration of unconventional sports and competitions. A member of the Bellagio team said the event gave employees a chance to celebrate their work with colleagues from other hotels.

The team practiced weekly for months, increasing rehearsals in the final weeks before the competition.

"It's an amazing experience for everybody to be able to see the hard work all the team members do on a daily basis," the team member said. "It's just for fun here, but they do this every day. "