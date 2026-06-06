Hotel Sparks International Outcry After Anti-Semitic Booking Email

A Bavarian hotel faces backlash and a diplomatic incident after a staff member sent an anti-Semitic email to an Israeli guest, leading to its removal from Booking.com and condemnation from officials.

A hotel in Lam , Bavaria , has found itself at the center of an international controversy after a staff member sent a discriminatory email to an Israeli guest, stating 'Sorry, there are no Jews allowed in our hotel.

' The email, sent by Hotel Zum Hirschen, was in response to a booking inquiry from Michael Winokur, an Israeli tourist planning a two-night stay with his family. The incident has sparked a diplomatic row, with Israeli officials and German politicians condemning the family-run business.

Consequently, the hotel was immediately removed from Booking.com, causing significant disruption to its operations. Israeli Consul General Talya Lador-Fresher posted on social media, questioning if they were 'back in the 1930s,' while Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner labeled the hotel 'an abyss of anti-Semitism.

' However, hotel manager Andreas Vogl maintained that the business is not anti-Semitic, stating that the email was a knee-jerk reaction to suspected fake bookings. The hotel has since apologized to Winokur, inviting him and his family to stay free of charge to experience their non-discriminatory environment firsthand





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Anti-Semitism Hotel Zum Hirschen Lam Bavaria Michael Winokur Booking.Com

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