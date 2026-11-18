Hotel Gotham in Newcastle offers the Greggs Suite for £380, featuring themed decor and sausage roll delivery. A detailed review of the unique accommodation package.

The Inspector visits the newly launched Greggs Suite at Hotel Gotham in Newcastle to test the viability of a themed hospitality experience centered around the iconic British bakery brand.

The Concept And Booking Mechanics

The core offering allows guests to reserve the Greggs Suite for a nightly rate starting at £302, with premium bookings reaching up to £380 per night. This pricing structure excludes breakfast costs, which are billed separately at £17.50. The primary attraction involves ordering a Greggs sausage roll via a distinctive gold retro telephone installed in the room. The service promises delivery by a butler dressed in appropriate attire, carrying the food under a silver-plated cloche. The retail value of the sausage roll is noted as £1.35, highlighting the contrast between the premium room rate and the modest cost of the food item.

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Service Challenges And Ordering Procedures

The initial attempt to utilize the service revealed significant procedural gaps, as guests were not provided with the correct telephone number to dial. An attempt to contact the kitchen using the default key '0' routed the call to a message system. Subsequent attempts using the codes '100' and '9' resulted in the line going dead. The guest eventually had to descend to the reception desk, where a staff member confirmed that '0' was the correct number but explained that she had been on the line during the previous attempt. After redialing, the guest successfully ordered a plain sausage roll, with staff noting that salt and chilli chicken rolls and vegan rolls were also available options.

Delivery Times And Hotel Context

Although the receptionist estimated a delivery time of two minutes, the sausage roll arrived twenty-four minutes later. This delay was unexpected given the presence of a Greggs branch directly across the street. The suite is designed to honor the history of the bakery chain, which was founded in Newcastle in 1939 by John Gregg. Gregg initially delivered eggs, yeast, and bread door-to-door using a pushbike before opening the first shop on Gosforth High Street in 1951. The brand has since expanded to over 2,500 branches, with 23 located in Newcastle alone. The room features frosted half-windows to prevent visibility from double-decker buses and includes art deco furnishings that complement the Grade II-listed building constructed in the 1930s.

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Guest Perks And Themed Decor Details

To enhance the brand immersion, the first ninety-six guests to book the suite receive a free towelling bathrobe and a pair of slippers. The number ninety-six corresponds to the 96 layers of pastry in a standard Greggs sausage roll. Both the robe and slippers are emblazoned with the company's blue and gold logo. The room decor includes Greggs-themed artwork, such as images of coffee cups, a Greek goddess carrying a chicken bake, and a woman in a 1930s dress holding tea. The building previously served as the main fire and police stations, featuring courtrooms and basement cells. Fire extinguishers are placed in the lobby, and upside-down red fire buckets in the Fire Bar have been repurposed as decorative lighting.

Dining Experience And Overall Assessment

The hotel also features a main restaurant named Siren, which displays mythical nude figures on its walls despite claiming inspiration from the golden age of New York dining. The interior has a low black ceiling and faux leather chairs, creating an atmosphere described as slightly oppressive. Waiters wear pinstripe suits, adding to the unique aesthetic. The Inspector ordered a second batch of sausage rolls for the next morning, which arrived promptly in a paper bag suitable for travel. While the promotional merchandise provides a novelty souvenir, the overall experience highlighted both the charm and the logistical friction of such a specialized themed package. The stay concluded with the assessment that the gimmicks provided entertainment, though the final bill required careful consideration of the total cost involved.