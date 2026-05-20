Hotel Del Luna and Spooky in Love: Supernatural K-dramas Set the Bar High

Hotel Del Luna is a lavish supernatural drama that blends beauty with mystery, as ghosts and human beings coexist within a luxurious hotel. Spooky in Love, set to release on Netflix, features a cheong chye-ri who inherits and runs an extravagant hotel, concealing her ability to see ghosts for two skeptical cops. These K-dramas are part of a rich history of supernatural and ghost K-dramas, and they showcase the variety of the medium.

Back in what felt like a completely different era in the year 2019, prominent singer and actor IU could only go up with her career, particularly with her latest hit, Hotel Del Luna .

The series is part of a long-running tradition of supernatural fantasy K-dramas where its stars can see and interact with ghosts, with other contemporary hits like Phantom Lawyer easily fitting that mold but with a legal drama twist. But from the moody atmosphere, wonderfully juxtaposed lead personalities, to some truly wonderful music, Hotel Del Luna keeps the bar high for similar supernatural dramas with its extravagant hotel for troubled spirits, such as this latest addition reported by What's on Netflix.

But much like the resident ghosts trapped at the eponymous hotel, K-drama fans may find themselves craving similar satisfaction that this series once gave them





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Drama Music IU Hotel Del Luna Spooky In Love Supernatural Drama Ghost Story Romantic Comedy K-Drama

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