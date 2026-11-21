Hotel Chocolat issues precautionary recall on Christmas boxes due to potential salmonella in pistachio paste. Check lot codes and return for refund.

Hotel Chocolat has issued an urgent recall on several of its Christmas boxes due to a risk of salmonella in its pistachio chocolate. The British chocolate manufacturer said it recalled a 'small number of products as a precautionary measure' due to a potential risk of salmonella in its pistachio paste.

Recalled products include the classic Christmas boxes bought between October 2 and October 8, which range from nine to 48 pieces per box. The luxury chocolate brand added that 'salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products'. A spokesperson for the chocolatiers could not confirm the number of Christmas boxes at risk of containing salmonella but said it was 'very limited quantities.'

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Supply Chain Contamination Details

In its recall notice, the chocolate manufacturer explained: 'Hotel Chocolat is recalling a small number of products as a precautionary measure due to a potential risk of salmonella associated with a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture.' The brand emphasized that 'Salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products.'

However, following notification within its ingredient supply chain that raw pistachios used in the manufacture of the pistachio paste may be linked to a salmonella contamination incident, the company has taken the decision to initiate this precautionary recall. This indicates that the issue lies with the raw ingredients rather than the final processed goods.

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Health Risks and Symptoms

Customers should refrain from eating any products included in the recall notice, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said. The agency highlighted that symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps. These health issues can be severe, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The FSA advised customers experiencing any symptoms to 'stay away from work, school or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others'. This guidance is critical to preventing further community spread of the bacteria.

Refund Procedures and Contact Info

In a statement, the Food Standards Agency added: 'Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them where you will be given a replacement or refund.' The FSA also asked customers to check whether any purchased products match specific lot codes in the recall notice. This step ensures that only affected items are returned.

For further information, please contact Hotel Chocolat Customer Care on 03444 932323 or help@hotelchocolat.com. Consumers are urged to act quickly to ensure their safety and receive appropriate compensation for the recalled items.