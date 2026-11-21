Hotel Chocolat recalls Christmas boxes due to potential salmonella risk in pistachio paste. Check lot codes for affected products bought between Oct 2 and 8.

Hotel Chocolat has issued an urgent recall on several of its Christmas boxes due to a risk of salmonella in its pistachio chocolate. The British chocolate manufacturer said it recalled a 'small number of products as a precautionary measure' due to a potential risk of salmonella in its pistachio paste. Recalled products include the classic Christmas boxes bought between October 2 and October 8, which range from nine to 48 pieces per box. The luxury chocolate brand added that 'salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products'. A spokesperson for the chocolatiers could not confirm the number of Christmas boxes at risk of containing salmonella but said it was 'very limited quantities.' The Food Standards Agency (FSA) also asked customers to check whether any purchased products match specific lot codes in the recall notice. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. The FSA advised customers experiencing any symptoms to 'stay away from work, school or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others'. Hotel Chocolat e has issued a recall on several products due to the risk of salmonella in its pistachio chocolate products. Recalled products includes its classic Christmas boxes purchased between October 2 and October 8. In its recall notice, the chocolate manufacturer said: ' Hotel Chocolat is recalling a small number of products as a precautionary measure due to a potential risk of salmonella associated with a pistachio paste ingredient used in manufacture.' 'Salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products.' 'However, following notification within our ingredient supply chain that raw pistachios used in the manufacture of the pistachio paste may be linked to a salmonella contamination incident, we have taken the decision to initiate this precautionary recall.' Customers should refrain from eating any products included in the recall notice, the FSA said. In a statement, it added: 'Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them where you will be given a replacement or refund.' 'For further information, please contact Hotel Chocolat Customer Care on 03444 932323 or help@hotelchocolate.com.' Do YOU have a story? Email Joshua.Haining@dailymail.co.uk

Salmonella Risk in Hotel Chocolat Products

Hotel Chocolat has announced a precautionary recall of select Christmas gift boxes following reports of a potential salmonella contamination linked to the pistachio paste used in its chocolate confections. The British-based luxury chocolatier initiated this action after receiving notification from its ingredient supply chain indicating that raw pistachios, a key component of the pistachio paste, may have been connected to a broader salmonella contamination incident. While the brand emphasized that salmonella has not been detected in any finished Hotel Chocolat products, the decision was made to err on the side of caution to protect consumer health. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has supported this move, urging customers to verify if their purchased items match the specific lot codes outlined in the official recall notice. Symptoms associated with salmonella infection typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps, which has prompted health officials to advise individuals experiencing these symptoms to stay away from work, school, or nursery settings until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours to prevent further spread.

Also read San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie Issues Historic Flood Warning for Thanksgiving

Affected Products and Purchase Dates

The recall specifically targets classic Christmas boxes purchased between October 2 and October 8, with each box containing anywhere from nine to 48 pieces of chocolate depending on the variant. A spokesperson for the hotel chocolate brand confirmed that the number of products at risk is very limited, though exact figures were not provided. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has advised customers to immediately check the lot codes on their packaging to determine if their specific product is part of this recall. Consumers are strongly urged to refrain from consuming any items that fall within the specified dates and product descriptions. For those seeking further details or confirmation, the FSA recommends contacting Hotel Chocolat Customer Care directly at 03444 932323 or via email at help@hotelchocolate.com. This precise identification is crucial as it ensures that only the affected batches are removed from circulation, minimizing disruption for customers who purchased safe products outside the contaminated window.

Advertisement

FSA Guidelines and Consumer Actions

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued clear guidelines for consumers who have purchased the affected Christmas boxes, emphasizing the importance of verification before consumption. Customers are instructed to return the products to the store where they were originally purchased, where they will be offered a full refund or a replacement product that is not part of the recall. This process is designed to ensure that potentially contaminated items are safely removed from households and replaced with safe alternatives without financial penalty to the consumer. The recall is strictly precautionary, meaning that no cases of illness linked to these specific products have been reported to date, but the potential risk necessitates immediate action. By following these steps, consumers can ensure their safety while supporting the chocolatier's commitment to high safety standards and transparency in its supply chain management.

Supply Chain Notification and Response

Hotel Chocolat's decision to recall was driven by a critical notification within its ingredient supply chain regarding the raw pistachios used in the manufacture of its pistachio paste. The brand stated that these raw ingredients may have been linked to a salmonella contamination incident, prompting the immediate initiation of a precautionary recall. Although the company maintains that no finished products have tested positive for salmonella, the potential for cross-contamination during the manufacturing process is sufficient to warrant this measure. The recall underscores the complexity of modern food supply chains and the rigorous steps required to maintain consumer trust. Hotel Chocolat's proactive approach highlights its dedication to safety, even in the absence of confirmed contamination in the final product. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance in ingredient sourcing and the collaborative role of regulatory bodies like the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in safeguarding public health.