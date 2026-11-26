Hotel Architect has a new DLC that will let you add a pool and more to your locale, as Poolside Paradise is available right now on Steam.

Hotel Architect has a new DLC that will let you add a pool and more to your locale, as Poolside Paradise is available right now on Steam.

Hotel Architect has released the Poolside Paradise DLC on Steam, adding pools, water amenities, and new hotel options. Poolside Paradise costs $8 and lets you build and customize pool areas for guests who want to relax without leaving. The DLC adds two new Canary Islands hotel scenarios, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, focused on subtropical resort management. Hotel Architect also gets pool maintenance staff, outdoor gym and wellness areas, plus new decor for resort designs..

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The content will let you add a pool and other water-related amenities to your hotel, giving guests a chance to relax if they can't get out or don't feel like leaving the building. Plus, you'll be able to design it however you wish, thanks to a number of customization tools.