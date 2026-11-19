A suspected hot tub explosion on Bury Road in Rochdale caused a massive fireball and debris field, prompting evacuations and an investigation by Cadent Gas.

A significant explosion involving a suspected hot tub occurred on Bury Road in Rochdale on Tuesday, November 17. The incident took place at approximately 4:30 PM, resulting in a massive fireball and widespread debris that stunned local residents and prompted an immediate multi-agency emergency response.

CCTV Captures Hot Tub Blast Moment

Security camera footage recorded the exact moment a large fireball erupted from a nearby garden, sending debris flying into the air. The force of the blast was so powerful that neighbors reported hearing what sounded like a bomb going off, with the shockwave causing houses to shake. Emergency services rushed to the scene on a small cul-de-sac as residents evacuated their homes in fear.

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Investigation Into Gas Explosion Details

Cadent Gas confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the blast has officially commenced. A spokesperson for the energy distribution network stated that it is too early to determine the exact cause of the incident, although it is believed to involve a hot tub. Workers from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) were also spotted at the scene, indicating a thorough regulatory inquiry is underway alongside the utility company's assessment.

Resident Accounts of the Blast Impact

Locals described a chaotic scene where shattered roof tiles and broken timber were scattered across the pavement and nearby hedgerows. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted how pieces of a glass chandelier crashed down from her hallway as debris landed in her garden. She noted that a woman with a pram was seen waving a blanket to stop traffic, highlighting the immediate danger to pedestrians in the busy area.

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The same resident expressed disbelief that no injuries were reported despite the proximity of the blast. She mentioned that the area is typically bumper-to-bumper with cars during that time of day, making the lack of harm a remarkable outcome. Another witness noted that the sound of the explosion could be heard up to five miles away, underscoring the sheer power of the incident.

Emergency Response and Safety Measures

A 50-meter cordon was established around the property to ensure public safety while the area was secured. The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) dispatched three fire engines from Heywood and Rochdale, along with a Special Response Vehicle from Ashton-under-Lyne. Firefighters worked alongside Cadent Gas, Greater Manchester Police, and North West Ambulance to make the area safe and manage the aftermath of the explosion.

The emergency response was extensive, with crews from multiple services swarming the scene to contain the incident. Firefighters remained in attendance for eight hours, conducting a thorough assessment of the property and surrounding area. Once the site was declared safe, residents who were initially evacuated were allowed to return to their homes, including the owner of the affected property.

Long-Term Consequences and Next Steps

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation by Cadent Gas and the Health and Safety Executive. Authorities are likely to review the maintenance records and installation details of the hot tub involved in the incident. Residents have been informed of the evacuation status and the safety protocols implemented by emergency services to prevent further risks.

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This incident highlights the potential dangers associated with gas-filled hot tubs and the importance of regular safety checks. The community is now focused on the recovery process and understanding the full extent of the damage. Further updates are expected as investigators continue their work to determine the precise sequence of events that led to the explosion.