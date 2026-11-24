Hot Toys releases the 1/6-scale Spider-Man Battle-Damaged Integrated Suit figure from Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring Tom Holland likeness and Green Goblin accessories.

Hot Toys has officially expanded its collectible portfolio by unveiling the Deluxe Battle-Damaged Integrated Suit 1/6-scale Spider-Man figure. This new release is inspired directly by the climactic Statue of Liberty battle sequence from the blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The figure captures the intense physical toll Peter Parker endures during his confrontation with multiversal threats.

Deluxe Edition Includes Green Goblin Glider Base

The Deluxe Version distinguishes itself with a comprehensive accessory suite that includes a dedicated Green Goblin glider display base. This display piece is equipped with detailed pumpkin bombs and atmospheric smoke effects to recreate the chaos of the film. Collectors receive a bonus head sculpt featuring a stunned expression, which complements the standard determined look.

Also read Spider-Man Faces Avengers Rebellion as New Leader in The Amazing Spider-Man

Fidelity to Tom Holland Performance and Suit Design

Both the Standard and Deluxe editions feature an upgraded body structure with an enhanced physique that mirrors the actor's appearance in the movie. The figure boasts an incredibly accurate likeness of Tom Holland, complete with a unique rolling-eyeball mechanism for dynamic posing. Users can swap between four pairs of interchangeable eye pieces and various hand sculpts to match specific scenes.

Integrated Suit Evolution and Multiverse Context

The storyline behind the figure involves Peter Parker seeking help from Doctor Strange after his identity is exposed to the world. This magical error opens the multiverse, allowing villains from other dimensions to appear, including the iconic Green Goblin. The film depicts Peter pushing his emotional and physical limits to defeat these adversaries in an unforgettable showdown.

Advertisement

Production Timeline and Collector Availability

Hot Toys expects these new figures to arrive in the market in 2028, giving collectors ample time to prepare for the release. The company emphasizes that the integrated suit was enhanced by Stark nanotech returned from a redeemed Doctor Octopus. These technical details add depth to the figure's backstory and justify its battle-damaged aesthetic and structural modifications.

Customization Options and Interchangeable Components

Enthusiasts can further personalize the figure using two styles of magnetically interchangeable fringe sculpts for the hair. Both head sculpts are compatible with other Hot Toys Spider-Man releases, including models MMS862 and MMS892. This interoperability allows collectors to create diverse display arrangements that highlight different moments from the character's cinematic history.