Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Supergirl Figure

Hot Toys is celebrating the fresh cinematic take on Supergirl with a new 1/6th scale collectible set, featuring Milly Alcock's portrayal of Kara Zor-El. The figure stands approximately 11 inches tall and includes a new head sculpt, seamless body, detailed suit, and accessories. It's a must-have for fans of the Girl of Steel.

Hot Toys is back with a new 1/6 scale figure, this time featuring DC Universe's Supergirl , as portrayed by Milly Alcock . Standing at approximately 11 inches tall, the figure captures Alcock's likeness with a new head sculpt and rolling eyes.

It also features a seamless body built for dynamic poses, a detailed suit with an embossed S-shield, and a magnetically detachable wired cape. Accessories include a trench coat, sunglasses, a music player, a slushie, a non-articulated Krypto, and a themed display base. This collectible set is inspired by Alcock's fresh take on Kara Zor-El, reimagining the iconic Kryptonian for a new universe and generation. Fans can RSVP through Sideshow for release updates.

In the upcoming film, Supergirl finds herself on an interstellar quest for vengeance after a sudden attack, joining forces with a new ally to deliver her own brand of justice across the cosmos. Pose Supergirl with Hot Toys' upcoming 1/6 scale live-action Lobo for even more display options





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Hot Toys Supergirl DC Universe Milly Alcock Collectible Figure 1/6 Scale

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