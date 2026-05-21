Hot Toys Unveils Exclusive Star Wars Fixer 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys has released a new ‘1/6 scale’ Star Wars figure that pays tribute to Star Wars: Republic Commando. This collection features a Clone Commando Fixer figure, also known as RC-1140, clad in unique Commandos armor.

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Clone Commando Fixer figure.

Hot Toys unveils an exclusive 1/6 Star Wars Clone Commando Fixer figure, expanding its Delta Squad lineup. Inspired by Star Wars: Republic Commando, Fixer features game-accurate armor, weathering, and a blue LED visor. The Star Wars collectible includes swappable shoulder armor, a backpack, extra hands, and a communications module. Limited to 2,500 pieces, the Hot Toys Star Wars Fixer exclusive is priced at $255 with a Q2-Q3 2027 release.

Fixer was a Clone Commando who served in Delta Squad during the Clone Wars, alongside Boss, Sev, and Scorch. Trained on Kamino to become part of an elite special operations unit, Fixer specialized in slicing computer systems, bypassing security networks, and handling advanced technical missions. Unlike your standard clone troopers, Republic Commandos operated in small squads that carried out dangerous assignments behind enemy lines





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Star Wars Clone Commando Fixer Delta Squad Game-Accurate Weaving Swappable Backpack Communications Module Republic Commando Elite Special Operations Unit Slice Computer Systems Security Networks Advanced Technical Missions Kamino Elite Squad #1 Standard Clone Troopers Small Squad Dangerous Mission Behind Enemy Lines

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