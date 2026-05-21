Hot Toys Unveils Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 Scale AT-AT Driver Figure

Hot Toys brings a highly detailed 1/6th scale Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver collectible figure, inspired by the iconic character from The Mandalorian. This figure features a weathered armor, a newly developed helmeted head, and tailored suit details, making it a must-have for any fan of the galaxy far, far away.

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars 1/6 Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver figure inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The elite Star Wars walker pilot returns with weathered armor, a newly developed helmeted head, and tailored suit details. Accessories include six swap hands, an SE-14r blaster pistol, an E-11 rifle, and a display base for dynamic posing. Pre-orders are live at Sideshow Collectibles for $255, with the Hot Toys Star Wars figure set for a 2027 release.

Hot Toys is on a roll lately, as they have just unveiled 6 more figures that are coming to life from a galaxy far, far away. One of which will continue to build up Star Wars fans' growing Imperial Remnant collection as The Mandalorian & Grogu AT-AT Driver is here





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hot Toys Star Wars 1/6 Scale Figures AT-AT Driver The Mandalorian Imperial Remnant Figure Set Pre-Order Sideshow Collectibles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Queen Amidala Action FigureHot Toys is returning to the Star Wars galaxy with a brand new 1/6 scale Queen Amidala action figure inspired by her iconic Phantom Menace throne room look The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs perfectly capturing the likeness of Natalie Portman as Queen Amidala It beautifully highlights her signature royal makeup and includes a detailed hair sculpture that replicates Queen Amidala's iconic large wig with long hair at the back complete with the screen-accurate Royal Naboo Headdress The figure will feature an incredible head sculpt 28 points of articulation and a finely tailored outfit with embroidered details The pre-order price is $285 and the figure is expected to be released in 2027

Read more »

Hot Toys Unveils Exclusive Star Wars Fixer 1/6 FigureHot Toys has released a new ‘1/6 scale’ Star Wars figure that pays tribute to Star Wars: Republic Commando. This collection features a Clone Commando Fixer figure, also known as RC-1140, clad in unique Commandos armor.

Read more »

Star Wars: Hot Toys Unveils Brand New 1/6 Scale Battle Droid with STAP SetHot Toys has unveiled its newest Star Wars vehicle set, the Single Trooper Aerial Platform (STAP), which became an important military tool for the Trade Federation and the Separatist Alliance during the Clone Wars. The Battle Droid, a mass-produced robotic soldier, was used to bring war to the galaxy in an inexpensive way. With over 26 points of articulation and able to fold into deployed mode, this collection brings Star Wars back to life with dynamic figures.

Read more »

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Rotta the Hutt Figure from Star Wars: The MandalorianHot Toys has released a new 1/6 scale Rotta the Hutt figure inspired by his return in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Rotta, who was kidnapped as a baby during the Clone Wars, has grown into a formidable character in the galactic underworld. The collectible stands about 12.3 inches tall and features a newly crafted head sculpt with detailed wrinkles and a realistic skin texture. Pre-orders are live now and the figure is set for a 2027 release.

Read more »