Hot Toys Unveils Detailed Sixth-Scale He-Man and Skeletor Figures Based on 2026 Film

Hot Toys has released sixth-scale figures of He-Man and Skeletor from the upcoming 2026 Masters of the Universe film, featuring advanced articulation, premium materials, and themed display bases.

Hot Toys has announced the addition of two iconic characters from the upcoming 2026 Masters of the Universe film to their highly detailed sixth-scale figure lineup: He-Man and Skeletor .

The figures are sculpted to closely resemble their cinematic counterparts, with He-Man's head sculpt reflecting actor Nicholas Galitzine's features, while Skeletor captures the menacing presence of the film's interpretation. Both figures incorporate Hot Toys' newly developed muscular body, constructed from platinum silicone with an integrated internal metal skeleton. This advanced engineering provides a seamless joint design, enabling natural muscle movement and an impressive range of articulation across the upper body, arms, and legs.

The enhanced articulation is particularly evident in He-Man's ability to achieve the classic overhead sword-raising pose, a defining action of the character. He-Man's attire includes a soft vinyl long boots, a leather-like microfiber gladiator skirt, and a translucent blue lighting effect piece for the Power Sword to simulate the transformation glow. The figure stands on a beautifully crafted Castle Grayskull-themed diorama base, designed to pair perfectly with Skeletor's companion base.

He-Man's accessories also feature a newly crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs for dynamic expression. Skeletor, priced higher at $355 compared to He-Man's $310, is highlighted as the standout MVP due to its LED light-up red eyes that bring the character to life in a striking manner. Additional details include meticulous painting to emphasize muscle texture on his blue skin, a wire-embedded cape, dark purple soft vinyl armored boots, vambraces, and a microfiber gladiator skirt.

His primary weapon is the Havoc Staff, which features a UV luminous reflective effect to appear as if it is glowing. Skeletor's diorama base is themed after Snake Mountain, completing the evil counterpart to the Castle Grayskull display. Both figures are approximately 31 cm tall and are scheduled for shipment between April 2027 and September 2027.

These meticulously crafted collectibles are poised to be centerpieces for any serious Masters of the Universe fan's display, combining cinematic accuracy with advanced toy engineering





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Hot Toys He-Man Skeletor Masters Of The Universe Action Figures Sixth-Scale 2026 Film Collectibles Diorama Castle Grayskull Snake Mountain

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