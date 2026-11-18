Hot Toys releases a realistic 1/6th scale Asajj Ventress figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring silicone skin and LED lightsabers, set for March 2028.

Hot Toys has officially introduced a highly detailed 1/6th scale Asajj Ventress figure drawn from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. This new collectible brings the Nightsister assassin into the real world with a focus on hyper-realistic design elements that diverge from her cartoon origins. The product announcement highlights specific technical upgrades aimed at serious collectors who demand museum-grade accuracy in their display cases.

Realistic Design Features and Build Quality

The core of this figure relies on a newly developed head sculpt that captures Ventress with realistic pale skin and her signature Dathomirian facial markings. A unique rolling eyeball feature allows collectors to adjust her menacing gaze to various positions, adding a layer of dynamic posing capability not found in standard action figures. The upper body utilizes a seamless silicone material to replicate the texture and flexibility of human skin, moving away from rigid plastic construction for a more lifelike appearance.

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Ventress wears her iconic dark blue outfit paired with a black hooded cloak that drapes naturally over the figure. The costume includes interchangeable pieces, allowing enthusiasts to customize the look for different display scenarios. This attention to fabric and texture ensures that the figure matches the visual fidelity expected from Hot Toys premium collectible lines.

LED Lightsabers and Display Accessories

Every complete display of this Separatist assassin requires her signature weapons, and Hot Toys has addressed this with three USB-powered LED light-up hilts. These hilts feature curved designs true to her character and come with multiple red blade pieces. Collectors can assemble the blades to showcase her in single-blade mode or use the included connector to create her fearsome double-bladed lightsaber configuration.

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The inclusion of USB-powered lighting technology means the blades can glow without the need for external power banks visible in the display. This feature enhances the visual impact of the figure on shelves or in display cabinets. The red glow of the blades contrasts sharply with her pale skin and dark clothing, emphasizing her role as a dark side acolyte.

Character Background and Historical Context

Asajj Ventress served as Count Dooku's primary assassin and became one of the most feared operatives of the Separatist Alliance during the Clone Wars. Her history includes relentless hunts against the galaxy's greatest Jedi, including encounters with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano. The figure captures the fierce, agile, and deadly nature of the character as described in official Star Wars lore.

Expanding the Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection, this release represents a significant step for fans of the animated series. The figure is priced at $270, reflecting the complexity of the materials and the level of detail involved in its production. This price point positions it as a premium item for dedicated collectors rather than casual toy buyers.

Release Date and Market Availability

The 1/6th scale Asajj Ventress figure is scheduled for release in March 2028. This timeline gives collectors ample time to plan their purchases and budget accordingly for this high-end collectible. The extended lead time also allows Hot Toys to manage production volumes and ensure quality control standards are met.

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For enthusiasts of the Star Wars universe, this release offers a tangible connection to the dark side characters of the Clone Wars era. The combination of realistic materials, interactive lighting, and accurate character design makes this one of the most anticipated figures in Hot Toys' upcoming lineup. Availability will be limited to official channels and authorized retailers upon launch.