Hot Toys unveils a Stitch as Doctor Doom action figure featuring armor and mask. This crossover collectible arrives ahead of Avengers Doomsday in December 2026.

Hot Toys has officially unveiled a unique crossover collectible that transforms Disney's Stitch into Marvel's Doctor Doom. The new action figure merges two distinct pop culture icons into a single 15.35-inch tall product. This reveal comes as anticipation builds for the upcoming Avengers Doomsday film. The item bridges the gap between the playful nature of the Disney alien and the menacing presence of the Marvel supervillain. Fans can now see how Hot Toys interpreted this unlikely pairing before the movie arrives in theaters.

The figure stands as a fully posable action figure rather than a static statue. Buyers can manipulate Stitch into multiple stances thanks to movable joints. The design includes a movable mouth and ears that enhance the character's expressive range. A removable silver mask is molded specifically to fit the alien's distinct facial structure. This mask replicates the iconic look of Victor von Doom while accommodating Stitch's features.

Also read Disney's Stitch Becomes Doctor Doom with New Hot Toys Collectible

Silver gauntlets and clear green energy pieces complete the extensive accessory set. These green elements represent the villain's superpowers and mystical abilities. The costume retains the signature green cloak associated with Doctor Doom. The design balances the menacing aesthetic of the villain with the adorable traits of Stitch. This approach ensures the figure appeals to both serious collectors and casual fans of either franchise.

Hot Toys has not yet opened pre-orders for this specific collectible. The company has not confirmed an exact release date for the market. Current estimates suggest the figure will launch in 2027 or 2028. This timeline aligns with the post-release marketing cycle for the major Marvel film. Collectors are advised to monitor official announcements for purchasing opportunities.

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Avengers Doomsday is scheduled to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It pulls together characters from across the Marvel universe. The storyline includes the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. The movie continues the MCU exploration of its multiverse storyline. This release timing provides a significant backdrop for the crossover merchandise.

Robert Downey Jr. plays Victor von Doom in the upcoming film. This role marks his first MCU appearance since 2019's Avengers Endgame. The casting brings immense attention to the villain's character arc. Disney and Hot Toys clearly see crossover potential in this development. The Stitch figure offers a lighthearted way for fans to engage with the buildup.

Marvel fans also await confirmation regarding the Hawkeye legacy. Reports suggest major upgrades may be added to the Avengers Doomsday script. Scarlet Witch could emerge as a major threat in the narrative. Anthony Mackie recently drew comparisons between Marvel and Star Wars properties. These developments keep the franchise relevant during the transition period.

Hot Toys provides a unique merchandise option for collectors. The figure captures attention before the December 2026 theatrical debut. It reflects the growing interest in multiverse stories within the MCU. The reveal lands as Marvel Studios prepares for a busy schedule. The company continues to innovate with creative crossover designs. This specific item highlights the fun side of the superhero genre.