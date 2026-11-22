Hot Toys unveils a Stitch as Doctor Doom figure, blending Lilo & Stitch with Marvel's villain. Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doom in Avengers Doomsday, arriving December 18, 2026, with the collectible expected in 2027 or 2028.

Hot Toys has officially unveiled a highly anticipated crossover collectible that merges the whimsical world of Lilo & Stitch with the dark grandeur of Marvel's Doctor Doom. This unique figure reimagines the beloved alien Stitch in the iconic green armor and metallic mask of the Marvel supervillain. The announcement comes as excitement builds for the upcoming release of Avengers Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Collectible Features and Design Details

The new Stitch as Doctor Doom figure stands at an impressive 15.35 inches tall, combining the detailed craftsmanship of a high-end statue with the articulation of an action figure. Collectors can adjust Stitch into various dynamic poses thanks to movable joints, including a movable mouth and ears that capture the character's expressive nature. The design faithfully replicates Doctor Doom's signature look, featuring a green cloak, metallic mask, and intricate armor plating.

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A key feature of this collectible is the removable silver mask, which is specifically shaped to fit the Disney alien's face, allowing for multiple display options. The set also includes silver gauntlets and clear green pieces that represent Doctor Doom's supernatural powers. These accessories help recreate the villain's most recognizable traits while maintaining the fun and lighthearted spirit that defines the original Stitch character. The figure is part of Hot Toys' expanding portfolio of products that blend characters from different Disney and Marvel franchises.

Robert Downey Jr. Returns as Victor von Doom

Avengers Doomsday marks a significant moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it introduces a new version of Doctor Doom. The film confirms that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU in the role of Victor von Doom. This casting represents the actor's first appearance in the franchise since he last portrayed Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. His return signals a major shift in the narrative landscape of the superhero genre.

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Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the movie aims to bring together characters from all corners of the Marvel universe. The cast will include members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, among others. The film continues to explore the multiverse theme that has become central to the MCU's storytelling strategy. This crossover event is designed to unite diverse factions of heroes against a common and formidable enemy.

Release Timeline and Market Availability

While Hot Toys has announced the product, the Stitch as Doctor Doom collectible is not yet available for pre-order. The company has not specified an exact release date for the figure at this time, but industry expectations suggest a launch in 2027 or 2028. This timeline aligns with the release of Avengers Doomsday, allowing fans to acquire the merchandise as the film approaches its theatrical debut.

Avengers Doomsday is positioned as the fifth film in the Avengers series and serves as the kickoff to Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie features a stacked cast of both new and returning heroes who will face off against Victor von Doom. The role of Doctor Doom was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, generating significant buzz among fans and collectors alike. The film's release on December 18, 2026, marks a pivotal moment for Marvel Studios as it transitions into a new era of cinematic storytelling.