Hot Toys Reveals 1-6 Scale Eleventh Brother Inquisitor Figure Details

Hot Toys unveils a highly detailed 1/6 scale figure of the Star Wars Eleventh Brother Inquisitor, featuring articulation, LED lightsaber, and precise costume recreation.

Hot Toys has officially announced the release of a new collectible figure based on the Eleventh Brother, a prominent character from the Star Wars animated universe. This 1/6 scale model captures the menacing aesthetic of the Imperial Inquisitor, who serves as a Force-sensitive hunter tasked with tracking down surviving Jedi and other threats to the Empire. The figure is designed to appeal to dedicated collectors who appreciate high-fidelity replicas of characters from the franchise's animated series.

Figure Construction And Physical Details

The Eleventh Brother figure stands at an impressive height of approximately 30 centimeters, providing a substantial presence on any display shelf. Manufacturers have engineered the model with 30 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of dynamic poses that mimic the character's agility in combat. The head sculpt features a newly crafted mask that accurately reproduces the character's signature helmet design.

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A key feature of the figure's head is a hood fitted with bendable wire, which allows collectors to adjust the shape and drape of the fabric for customized display effects. The costume includes a detailed black cloak secured by a silver-colored clasp adorned with Imperial crests. This outer layer is paired with a matching shirt, pants, gauntlets, and utility belt that replicate the intricate layering seen in the animated source material.

The lower portion of the outfit features soft vinyl boots that provide stability and realistic texture. The attention to material choice ensures that the figure maintains its structural integrity while offering a tactile experience that mirrors the clothing worn by the Inquisitor in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. Every element of the costume has been meticulously crafted to reflect the grim aesthetic of the Empire's enforcement arm.

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Weapon Accessories And Electronic Features

Accessories are central to the appeal of this collectible, with the figure coming equipped with six interchangeable gloved hands. These hands are designed for specific interactions, including a pair tailored for holding lightsabers, two hands positioned for pointing or depicting Force usage, a left fist, and an additional pointing hand to enhance narrative posing options.

The main accessory is the character's signature double-bladed spinning lightsaber, which serves as the primary weapon of the Inquisitor. Hot Toys has included four hilt options to allow for variation in the display. Two of these hilts are LED-lighted versions, available in both crescent and disc blade modes, adding a dynamic visual element to the display.

The illuminated hilts emit a red glow that authentically represents the color of the Inquisitor's weapon. To power these electronic features, the hilts require a USB-C cable, which is not included with the figure. This detail ensures that the lightsaber remains powered for display purposes while maintaining the sleek design of the hilt when not in use.

Context Within Star Wars Narratives

The announcement of this collectible coincides with the narrative importance of the Eleventh Brother in recent Star Wars storytelling. The character appears in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, where he is sent to Janix to assist in tracking down the former Sith Lord Maul. This assignment highlights the ongoing conflict between the Empire and the remnants of the Jedi Order.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord places the former Sith Lord at the center of the story during the Empire's reign. The series follows Maul as he attempts to rebuild his criminal syndicate and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him following the Clone Wars. The Eleventh Brother represents the persistent threat posed by the Empire's Inquisitors, who hunt surviving Jedi across the galaxy.

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The introduction of Inquisitors in this series underscores the systemic effort by the Empire to eradicate any remaining resistance. The Eleventh Brother figure brings this specific threat to collectors' displays, recreating the character's appearance with a detailed costume and signature weapon. This release allows fans to engage with the lore of the Inquisitorius on a tangible level.

Collection And Display Considerations

Collectors interested in acquiring the Eleventh Brother figure should note the precision required for assembly and display. The inclusion of bendable wire in the hood and multiple hand options means that enthusiasts can create unique poses that reflect specific scenes or general character traits. The 30 points of articulation allow for natural stances that mimic the fluid movements of a Force-sensitive being.

The detailed black outfit, hooded head sculpt, and weapon options provide a comprehensive representation of the character. The combination of soft vinyl boots and structured costume pieces ensures that the figure maintains its shape over time. This level of detail is consistent with Hot Toys' reputation for producing high-quality merchandise for the Star Wars franchise.

The figure serves as a tribute to the animated series and the broader Star Wars mythology. By including the Eleventh Brother, collectors can expand their displays to include key antagonists from the Imperial era. The release marks a significant addition for fans of the Inquisitorius and those who appreciate the darker aspects of the Galactic Empire's history.