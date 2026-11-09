Hot Toys Cosbi Collection Spoils Marvel Avengers Doomsday Cast via Stitch Figures

Hot Toys releases a new Cosbi collection featuring Marvel Avengers Doomsday characters as Stitch figures. Wanda Maximoff and Thanos appear in Series 2 ahead of the December 2026 release.

Hot Toys has officially unveiled its latest Cosbi Collection Series 2, a line of collectible figures that reimagines iconic Marvel superheroes as the beloved Disney character Stitch. This unique merchandise drop serves as a significant promotional vehicle for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. The collection features several main cast members in their iconic roles, translated into the chibi-style Stitch aesthetic.

Revealed Characters and Costume Details

The most notable revelation within this collection is the inclusion of Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch. The Stitch figure depicts the character wearing her signature red tiara and cape, confirming her presence in the project. In addition to Wanda, the Series 2 lineup clearly displays figures representing Thanos and Ghost Rider. These appearances have led many fans to believe that both characters hold major roles in the film, although Marvel Studios has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding their specific involvement in the storyline.

Also read Unlock big discounts with Target's 2026 limited-time early Black Friday sales

Doctor Doom makes a striking appearance as a Stitch figure wearing his recognizable green cape and mask. The collection also expands into the X-Men universe with figures representing Wolverine and Scott Summers, who is widely known by his alias Cyclops. Each figure is designed with color palettes and costume elements that are instantly recognizable to fans of the respective franchises, maintaining the visual identity of the characters while adopting the uniform Stitch body shape.

Fantastic Four Cast Members and Supporting Heroes

The collection further explores the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe by including Fantastic Four members. Stitch appears as Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, alongside figures representing the Hulk and Sam Wilson, who holds the mantle of Captain America. These additional figures suggest a broad ensemble cast that includes heroes from multiple teams within the Marvel universe. The detailed costumes on these figures carry colors that allow fans to identify the characters at a glance, reinforcing the connection to the broader cinematic narrative.

Advertisement

This specific Cosbi Collection Series 2 was released approximately two months after Hot Toys initially announced the first wave of Avengers: Doomsday merchandise. The staggered release of these collectibles helps maintain fan engagement and speculation leading up to the film. Each new wave of figures tends to reveal different aspects of the cast, keeping the audience informed about the characters who will appear in the final production.

Film Release Schedule and Key Cast Members

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, marking a major event in the calendar for superhero movie fans. The film boasts a massive and star-studded cast that has been carefully assembled over several years of cinematic storytelling. Leading the ensemble is Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the franchise in a pivotal role that has generated significant interest and anticipation.

The supporting cast includes numerous high-profile actors who are returning or making new debuts in the universe. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are confirmed to be part of the large group of stars involved in the production. Their participation adds to the weight of the narrative, suggesting that previous storylines and character arcs will play a significant part in the events of the movie.

Additional notable performers in the cast include Ian McKellen and James Marsden, both of whom bring extensive experience to their respective roles. Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Mackie also round out the impressive lineup of actors. The sheer size of this cast indicates that the film will likely feature multiple intersecting storylines and a wide array of hero teams coming together for a major conflict.

Implications for Future Marvel Storylines

The confirmation of characters like Thanos and Ghost Rider through these merchandise releases suggests that the plot of Avengers: Doomsday may involve deeper connections to the cosmic and supernatural aspects of the Marvel universe. The presence of Doctor Doom as a central figure, depicted with his traditional green attire, implies that he will be a significant antagonist or a complex character driving the narrative forward. His homeland, Latveria, has also been teased in recent promotional materials, including a Jeep commercial that revealed visual details of his domain.

Advertisement

For fans of the Fantastic Four, the inclusion of Reed Richards as a Stitch figure is a strong indicator that the team will play a crucial part in the plot. The integration of X-Men members like Wolverine and Cyclops further supports the idea that the film will bring together disparate groups of heroes. This convergence of different Marvel teams is a common trope in large-scale crossover events and suggests a narrative of unity against a powerful threat.

The release of these figures allows collectors and fans to engage with the upcoming movie in a tangible way. By seeing the characters in this new, stylized form, audiences can appreciate the attention to detail that Hot Toys puts into their product design. The Cosbi Collection serves not only as a collectible item but also as a visual preview of the characters that audiences will see on the big screen.

As the release date of December 18, 2026, approaches, more details about the film are expected to emerge. The official Marvel Studios account has remained tight-lipped about the specific roles of some characters, leaving the Cosbi collection as one of the primary sources of visual confirmation for fans. This strategy of gradual revelation helps to build hype and ensures that the marketing campaign for the film remains effective leading up to its premiere.

The reaction from the fan community has been largely positive, with many expressing excitement over the accuracy of the costumes and the recognition of beloved characters. The ability to identify heroes like Wanda Maximoff and Doctor Doom instantly through their color schemes and accessories demonstrates the success of the design approach. This level of detail ensures that even in a simplified Stitch form, the characters retain their iconic status within the Marvel franchise.

In summary, the Hot Toys Cosbi Collection Series 2 provides a valuable glimpse into the cast and visual style of Avengers: Doomsday. With confirmed appearances from Wanda Maximoff, Thanos, Doctor Doom, and members of the Fantastic Four and X-Men, the collection offers significant clues about the film's narrative scope. Fans can look forward to a massive ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., with additional stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Florence Pugh joining the fray. The December 2026 release date is now just over a year away, and these collectibles serve as an exciting preview of the epic events to come.