Hot Toys releases a sixth-scale Anakin Skywalker figure capturing his fall to Darth Vader, while Ahsoka Season 2 premiere date and plot details are revealed for January 2027 on Disney+.

Hot Toys has released a new sixth-scale figure of Anakin Skywalker that visually captures the pivotal moment of his descent into Darth Vader during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This highly detailed collectible is based on the likeness of actor Hayden Christensen and features interchangeable eyes that allow collectors to switch between Anakin's signature blue irises and the Sith yellow eyes of his dark persona. The head sculpt includes a facial scar and two interchangeable fringe styles to accurately reflect his appearance during this turbulent era of galactic history. The figure stands approximately 31 centimeters tall and offers 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing.

Collector Details and Accessories

The Anakin Skywalker figure wears a weathered Jedi outfit that consists of layered tunics, a tabard, pants, and a utility belt to match the visual aesthetics of the Mustafar duel. Collectors receive multiple interchangeable hands and LED-lit lightsabers to highlight different combat stances and moods. The set also includes motion effects and a specialized display base featuring lava details and a movable droid to recreate the volcanic setting of the film. This premium collectible is available to pre-order exclusively through Sideshow, allowing fans to choose whether to display Anakin in his final days as a Jedi or emphasize his turn toward the dark side.

Also read Hot Toys' 1/6-scale Ultron from Marvel Studios' VisionQuest

Ahsoka Season 2 Plot Details

HBO Max and Disney+ star Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the second season of the television series Ahsoka. Official teasers for the upcoming season show Anakin challenging his former Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, who is portrayed by Rosario Dawson. Their conversation centers on a significant question in Ahsoka's life regarding whether she is truly a Jedi. This narrative connection ties the new series directly to Ahsoka's past as Anakin's apprentice and explores her personal journey as she faces difficult choices.

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Upcoming Villains and Timeline

The second season will also feature the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn as a major threat to the protagonists. Thrawn plans to rally the Imperial remnant, which puts Ahsoka and her allies in direct danger. While the teaser confirms Anakin's involvement, it does not reveal how often he will appear or explain the full nature of his conversation with Ahsoka. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on January 20, 2027, giving fans a long wait to see how these character arcs conclude.