On Galveston Island, a hot lunch is about a lot more than what’s on the plate.

On Galveston Island, a hot lunch is about a lot more than what’s on the plate. For roughly 30 seniors who gather each day at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, it’s a daily check-in — a warm meal, good company and a little entertainment to go with it.

Billie Hoskins, a retired educator who has called the island home since 1968, discovered the program just a few months ago. She hasn’t looked back.

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“I find this a very welcoming program,” Hoskins said. “In addition to other activities, it’s also fun. ” For Julia Marsh, the stakes are even more personal. Investigators find evidence of 2 earlier fires before explosion at Clean Harbors facility near La Porte “I’m a widow, and I live alone — I’m lonesome,” Marsh said.

“So this is entertainment for me. And that warm meal is wonderful because some of us don’t have the money to go to the grocery store. I can eat off this for two days. ” The seniors gathered here know the program has been on shaky ground — especially after county funding, including pandemic-era federal money, dried up.

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“It would be hard not to hear about it,” Hoskins said when asked about the funding problems. Megan Pierce, director of parks and recreation for the city of Galveston, says the program recently got a welcomed boost.

“We received our first two donation checks from the Mary Moody Northern Endowment and one of its trustees, and that was for $6,100,” Pierce said. “That’s going to cover us for about two months. ” Recent tech outages: Are Microsoft, FAA, Chase and United disruptions connected? It’s good news.

But Pierce is the first to acknowledge it’s not a long-term solution.

“Ideally, if we can find a grant program or maybe a local government — whether that’s at the state level or county level — where they have a program that we can join potentially for the whole year, that would be what we would be looking to achieve,” Pierce said. The program is currently funded through the end of the year. What happens after that remains an open question.

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For the seniors who fill these chairs every day, the answer matters more than most people realize. They’re not shy about saying so — they’re just hoping someone with the means to help is listening.