Hot, humid, and rainy across Central Indiana

Rain and storm chances continue across Central Indiana for the second half of the weekend, with temperatures rising and lots of humidity.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain and storm chances continue across Central Indiana for the second half of the weekend. Tonight: A few showers and a storm or two will remain possible through the overnight hours.

Best chances will be for those north of I-70. Heavy downpours and gusty winds with any storm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s and upper 60s. Storms will begin in impact the Indy metro area as early as 5 p.m., with storms lingering north through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out during the morning hours. However, the better chances for scattered showers and storms return for the afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures will max out in the low 80s. 7-DAY FORECAST: A new week, but a similar story. Rain and storm chances will be present every day during the week.

However, no day will be a washout. Monday will feature scattered showers and storm chances with temperatures remaining in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lower chances, but each afternoon, pop-up thunderstorms will be possible. This means a mix of clouds and sunshine is expect with quick bursts of rain and rumbles of thunder and exit as quickly as they arrive.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s with dew points in the low 70s. Expect feel-liek temperatures to approach 100! A cold front will move through overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This will return scattered storm chances as early as Thursday evening, before exiting Friday before lunchtime.





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