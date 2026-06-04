Hot Dog Art, Heritage Paintings and a New Cultural Hub in Downtown Crossing

WBUR Today highlights a quirky hot dog art display in Faneuil Hall celebrating America's 250th birthday, a roaming 18th‑century painting exhibition, and Embrace Boston's plans to transform a two‑building Downtown Crossing site into a 35,000‑sq‑ft cultural hub featuring a gallery, café, podcast studio, theater and a Frederick Douglass statue ahead of Boston's 400th anniversary.

This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, The Museum of Fine Arts is putting hot dog art on display at Faneuil Hall today.

The one-day-only event kicks off a roaming New England exhibition featuring famous 18th century paintings — with hot dogs added. Because how else do you celebrate America's 250th birthday? You can scroll through, the nonprofit Embrace Boston is planning its next downtown landmark. And you won't have to walk far.

The organization announced yesterday it bought a two-building Downtown Crossing property and plans to turn the bottom floors into a new 35,000-square-foot cultural hub.

" We hope to be a part of the revitalization of Downtown Crossing," Embrace Boston CEO Imari Paris Jeffries told WBUR's Amy Sokolow. The backstory: Jeffries said building a cultural center has been part of the organization's core business plan for years. Embrace Boston had been focusing on building it as part ofthis year. So, they turned their search to Downtown Crossing.

Jeffries said the district's older buildings were"ripe with opportunity.

" The team eventually found the right space at 33-41 West St — only "185 steps" from the Embrace monument, according to Jeffries. On the inside: The plans call for a gathering space, art gallery, cafe, podcast studio and theater at the new center.

"There are so many amazing theater companies, like Company One or Front Porch, that do not have a permanent home, and to be able to partner with one of those amazing groups to give a place to perform in a permanent way would be great," Jeffries said. On the outside: Embrace Boston plans to redesign the building's facade and install a statue of Frederick Douglass, the famous abolitionist whoWhat's next: Embrace Boston is planning to unveil the new space and monuments by 2030 — in time for Boston's 400th anniversary.

In an 8-5 vote yesterday, the Boston City Council gave a final stamp of approval on a new Boston Public Schools budget that includes cutting more than 400 jobs. The $1.7 billion budget for the new fiscal year is actually 5% higher than the district's current budget. But because of rising costs and declining enrollment, the budget, which was, supporters called the cuts"painful," but necessary.

" My heart goes out to our hardworking BPS staff," said Councilor Ben Weber. "But I still recommend passage of this docket, given that it'll provide stability for the district, which needs an operating budget by July 1 in order to fulfill collective bargaining agreements we passed. " Critics argued English learners and students with disabilities will be hardest hit by the job cuts.

Councilor Miniard Culpepper implored his colleagues to"fight for the most vulnerable" and send the budget back to the School Committee.

"We're firing folks," Culpepper said. "In a couple years, some of us will be up for reelection, right? Some of us may get fired.

" Go deeper: The Council also delayed voting on Mayor Michelle Wu's proposed $4.9 billion budget for the rest of city government, amid infighting among councilors. Eve has. The company said yesterday that they reached a deal with an unnamed investor — who was a particularly big fan — that will help them reopen and continue operating in the long term. What's next: CEO Julia Wrin Piper told Amy the new Clover will be a"slimmed-down version.

" Some restaurants in Cambridge and Boston will reopen for lunch starting next Tuesday with a select menu . Clover also plans to wind down its 40-person central kitchen in East Cambridge this summer and move food prep to stores.is now out for all listeners. How does your adventure through Boston's future end? Start from the beginning and listen to the full season





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