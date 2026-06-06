Hot and muggier with storms Saturday evening, another heat wave on the horizon

Saturday will be the third day in a row of what will officially be the second heat wave of the season.

Kids, elderly and anyone with a compromised immune system should limit the amount of time spent outside as an air quality alert remains in effect.

Saturday will be the third day in a row of what will officially be the second heat wave of the season. Humidity will increase so get ready for the mugginess, a breeze out of the southwest will be around too. Clouds will also increase throughout the day. An air quality alert remains in effect, with a code orange that has been issued by the environmental protection agencies of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Kids, elderly and anyone with a compromised immune system should limit the amount of time spent outside. Storm development is expected Saturday afternoon, and while rain amounts will not be impressive, the main threat later today will be damaging winds. Hail is also possible. These storms will start late afternoon and around dinner time north and west of the city.

These will race quick into the I-95 corridor around sunset. and will continue into Jersey and down to the shore before midnight. Monday will be sunny and not too hot but temperatures will be on the rise. Humidity returns late week with the potential for another heatwave.





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