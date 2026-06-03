Hostage Standoff in Bakersfield: Man Barricaded Inside Chase Bank Building

A man barricaded himself inside a building housing a Chase bank and school district office in Bakersfield, California, taking several hostages. Police negotiations led to the release of two individuals, with the situation ongoing as law enforcement establishes a perimeter and trauma tents.

A tense hostage standoff unfolded in downtown Bakersfield , California, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, after a man barricaded himself inside a building that houses a Chase bank branch and a school district office.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a bomb threat call around 1 p.m. and discovered the suspect had taken several community members hostage. Officers immediately established a perimeter, evacuating nearby buildings including city hall and police headquarters, and closing some roads. The situation prompted a large law enforcement presence, including FBI agents, tactical vehicles, and multiple emergency responders. Police Sgt.

Eric Celedon confirmed that through negotiations, two hostages were released, and the remaining individuals were reported to be in good health.

'We have every single resource at our disposal out here to bring this to the safest resolution possible,' Celedon said, urging the public to avoid the area as the situation remained active. A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase stated that the bank branch on the ground floor was empty and that the company was cooperating with authorities.

Eyewitness Jacob Davidson, a livestreamer known as Dad's Gone Live, was at his family's tattoo shop a block away when subscribers alerted him to the bomb threat. He described the scene as the largest police presence he had ever seen in Bakersfield, noting that officers entered the back of the bank from a parking garage. By Tuesday night, his livestream captured through a building window a woman rocking back and forth before crouching lower, and later two hands waving.

Law enforcement had set up color-coded trauma tents to sort potential injuries, a common precautionary measure in such emergencies. The public was advised to stay away to allow negotiators and trained professionals to carry out their duties safely. The standoff continued into the evening as authorities worked to resolve the situation without further harm





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Hostage Situation Law Enforcement Bakersfield Bomb Threat Negotiations

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