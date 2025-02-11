Hostage Families Block Traffic in Tel Aviv as Hamas Delays Release, Ceasefire Fears Rise

Families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza blocked traffic in Tel Aviv on Monday evening over fears that Hamas would delay the next scheduled release. Fears of a ceasefire breakdown escalated on Tuesday after President Trump suggested altering the agreement following Hamas's threat. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense chief prepared troops for a potential return to combat.

Families of Israel i hostages still held in Gaza blocked traffic in Tel Aviv on Monday evening, panicked by Hamas saying it would delay the next scheduled release of hostages under the fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

Fear over the durability of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement was spreading fast on Tuesday, after President Trump suggested the terms of the deal should be changed in the wake of Hamas' threat, and as Israel's Defense chief said he was readying troops in Gaza for a possible return to combat.The delicate halt in fighting, negotiated by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, has seen five exchanges between Israel and Hamas thus far, with about half of the 33 Israeli hostages expected to be freed during the first six-week phase of the agreement now back home. More than 700 Palestinian prisoners have been released from Israeli jails in exchange. Under the terms of the agreement, a total of 33 hostages were to be released during the first six-week phase, in exchange for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. But the families of the remaining 76 hostages — some of whom are already known to be dead — were left distraught by the developments on Monday, and by some devastating news confirmed later.The Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that the oldest of the remaining captives, 86-year-old Shlomo Mantzur, had been murdered in captivity. He was a survivor of the 1941 pogrom in Iraq, in which hundreds were killed in an antisemitic riot.It was with the last hostage release by Hamas, of three Israeli men on February 8, that the tone changed. Israelis were left in anguish after seeing the emaciated state the men were in, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that, 'due to the serious condition of the three hostages and the repeated violations by the Hamas terrorist organization,' the leader had 'instructed to not allow the situation to go unaddressed, and to take appropriate measures.'There was no indication from Netanyahu's office over the weekend what those measures might be, but on Sunday, the IDF said in a statement that troops had 'operated to distance suspects who posed a threat to them in different areas of the Gaza Strip,' including warning shots fired at a 'suspicious vessel' seen offshore and a suspect seen approaching troops in the south of the enclave.The men released on Saturday, meanwhile, brought with them both welcome news, and some more distressing information. The family of hostage Alon Ohel learned that he is still alive, but that he's starving, with untreated wounds and bound in chains, according to his mother.'Thank you for the effort you and your staff are making to bring back the hostages,' Idit Ohel said, addressing Mr. Trump on Monday. 'Today is Alon's 24th birthday. I'm asking you with all my heart, do everything in your power to ensure that this deal is continued.'The ceasefire agreement has also seen Israel allow hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians return to what's left of their homes in the decimated north of Gaza. But many now fear the respite could be short-lived.'People have begun to stock up on supplies for fear that war will return,' said Mohammad Yusuf, who lives in the badly scarred southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. 'People are afraid of any statement, from both sides.'That fear is taking hold not just in Gaza, but in the other, much larger Palestinian territory, the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Residents there are already reeling from an Israeli operation to uproot Hamas that the military and police launched just several days after the ceasefire in Gaza came into effect. Violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the territory has also been on the rise. Residents told CBS News this week that they fear President Trump's controversial plan to resettle all of Gaza's residents in other countries and 'take over' the coastal strip of land is only the beginning. Even before Mr. Trump began his second term, his election win had already fueled discussion in Israel of the prospect of the complete annexation of the West Bank as Israeli territory.'We will not leave our country,' insisted West Bank resident Maha Fathi Taleb. 'We will not. Even if they shoot us. Let Trump do whatever he wants.





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hamas Israel Gaza Ceasefire Hostages Trump Netanyahu West Bank

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple Injured in Tel Aviv Stabbing AttackA terror stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday left multiple people injured. The incidents occurred at three separate locations, with victims ranging in age from 24 to 59. Israeli soldiers quickly responded to the attacks, neutralizing the suspect, who was reportedly a Moroccan citizen who entered Israel on Saturday. The attack comes just two days after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect, aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza.

Read more »

'Terror stabbing attack' in Tel Aviv leaves several injured, Israeli emergency org saysMagen David Adom, described as providing ambulance and blood bank services, said the alleged attacker was 'neutralized' Tuesday.

Read more »

'Terror stabbing attack' in Tel Aviv leaves several injured, Israeli emergency org saysMagen David Adom, described as providing ambulance and blood bank services, said the alleged attacker was 'neutralized' Tuesday.

Read more »

'Terror stabbing attack' in Tel Aviv leaves several injured, Israeli emergency org saysMagen David Adom, described as providing ambulance and blood bank services, said the alleged attacker was 'neutralized' Tuesday.

Read more »

Live blog: Freed captives in Israel, Tel Aviv to release 90 PalestiniansTrump says Gaza truce in Israel's 471-day genocide, in which over 46,913 Palestinians were reportedly killed and over 110,750 others wounded, must hold. In Lebanon, Israel has killed more than 4,068 people since October 2023.

Read more »

United Airlines to Relaunch Daily Flights to Tel Aviv in SpringUnited Airlines announced the resumption of daily flights to Tel Aviv from Newark Liberty International Airport starting March 15th. The airline will initially operate one flight per day, adding a second flight two weeks later. This follows a detailed assessment of operational considerations and close work with unions. United joins Delta, which plans to start seven weekly flights from JFK Airport to Tel Aviv in April.

Read more »