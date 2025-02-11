Host a Budget-Friendly Dinner Party Without Stress

Learn how to throw a successful and affordable dinner party with expert tips and tricks from Kendra Vaculin. She shares her strategies for creating a delicious menu, planning ahead, and keeping costs low, all while maintaining a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Test kitchen editor Kendra Vaculin wants you to throw more parties. And her series Dinner With Friends will help you do just that. Each month, Kendra hosts a real-life get-together in her apartment, then passes her expert game plan along to you: the menu, the grocery and prep lists, and all her tips and tricks. I love every stage of a dinner party . The before: scrolling through recipes and texting friends to see who’s free.

The during: mostly a blur, but I end up with a spill on my shirt and a cramp from laughing. The after: alone in a quiet kitchen, rinsing out wine glasses and marveling over how little the whole thing cost me. Did that last part come as a surprise? Dinner parties have a reputation for being expensive to throw, the sort of thing you should save for a holiday or special occasion. But as a person who loves to have people over almost as much as she loves to stretch a dollar, I gotta say, that’s just not true. Low-key dinner parties are my favourite to host and attend; it’s just as fun to eat and hang with friends for no reason at all as it is for some big celebration. With a little strategy and planning, you can host a gorgeous gathering for about $10 per person. I know, because I did it (and do it all the time)! Keep reading for the menu, a few hosting tips, and a breakdown of what to do and when—all so you can replicate this economical bash with no stress. When planning a budget-conscious party (all mine are, TBH), it’s important to remember that you are in charge, not the recipes. Yes, choose dishes you feel comfortable preparing and that are easy to assemble in tandem (not four things that require different oven temperatures). But recipes are frameworks to operate within, not strict rules. If you can save some cash by making a few minor adjustments, you absolutely should. What counts as an appropriately small tweak? Sensible swaps, like choosing a different nut or tender herb than the one called for, because you happen to already have almonds and cilantro at home. Smart omissions, like leaving out an expensive or non-essential garnish. And scaling appropriately, to optimize a recipe for the number of people you’re serving (and their tastes—you know best!). Here are the recipes I used, plus the adjustments I made to them, to cap my dinner party at $60: A cute appetizer that checks all the apero hour boxes—fluffy focaccia, salty cured meat, and a briny pickle—no cooking required. Go easy on the mortadella; the recipe calls for 2 lb., which is a lot. I needed barely a quarter of that, saving quite a bit of $$$. The pickled thing is up to you. What’s in your pantry already, or something you’ll have no problem using up? For me, it’s cornichons, so I swapped those in for the pepperoncini. The mayo felt unnecessary to me, so I skipped it. The ingredient list for this recipe is so short it looks like a joke, but you can coax quite a bit of flavor out of these staples by turning them into a luscious sauce. This dish is a great reminder that you don’t need a pricy protein to anchor a main dish; noodles are plenty filling and everyone loves them. And even a fancy box of pasta is still pretty cheap. Every buttery pasta needs a bright salad to serve alongside. Sliced thinly, the central ingredients create a towering tangle of crunch. Skip the pine nuts—they’re expensive, and there’s plenty of texture without them (but if you have another nut on hand, throw it in). And you can ditch the parsley too. If you get a fennel bulb with the fronds attached, those can double as an herb-like garnish. This fudgey cake doesn’t need the crown of whipped cream on top, but it does make the whole thing feel extra special. Maximize the flavor output of just one orange by using it in three ways (zest in the sugar, juice in the batter, and thinly sliced rind as a garnish). You’ll likely have some leftovers to enjoy with coffee tomorrow; after hosting, you deserve a treat. If you, like me, ever find yourself looking at some beautifully tablescaped dinner party on Instagram and thinking, “Dang, I guess I need to buy a 36-piece pewter servingware set,” I’m here to tell you: We have a disease. You do not need to buy anything. Close the app and take three cleansing breaths. A dinner party doesn’t have to have an “aesthetic.” A night of food and friends is successful so long as you have both those things (food, friends). That said, I know us, and we also probably want to make it nice. But to do so, you just have to get creative with things you already have. Mismatched plates and glassware is a mood! Use a linen bedsheet as a tablecloth, or tape down a length of butcher paper! Check the craft drawer for ribbon, if you’re into cute accent bows, and raid the fruit bowl for a centerpiece. Do you have a yard? Stuff a few small branches in a vase. Do you have a scarf? Spread it down the middle of your table like a runner. Lean into a style you can create with what you already own for a party that feels genuinely yo





