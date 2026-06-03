Hospitality Workers Threaten SoFi Stadium Pickets Over World Cup Contract Dispute

Hundreds of hospitality workers at SoFi Stadium, represented by Unite Here Local 11, are threatening to picket World Cup matches if their demands for higher wages and privacy protections are not met in negotiations with Legends Global. With the tournament starting soon, both sides are returning to the bargaining table in a race to avoid strikes that could disrupt fan experiences.

Soccer fans planning to attend World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium this summer may encounter an unexpected disruption. Hundreds of hospitality workers , represented by Unite Here Local 11 , are threatening to picket the games if their demands for a new contract are not met.

The union, which bargains on behalf of bartenders, concession stand employees, cooks, and dishwashers, is currently in tense negotiations with Legends Global, the company overseeing hospitality operations at the stadium. The core of the dispute revolves around wages and worker protections. The union is seeking significant pay raises for its members and a clause that would prevent FIFA from collecting private employee information.

In contrast, Legends Global has proposed wage freezes for some workers and a modest 25-cent hourly increase specifically for cooks and dishwashers, according to the LA Times. The atmosphere is charged; union co-president Kurt Petersen warned that if demands are not satisfied, a strike could ensue, potentially making things "quite ugly" at the venue when the tournament begins next week.

"We want a fair contract," Petersen stated, "But it takes two sides. " Despite the looming threat, both parties are scheduled to resume bargaining talks on Wednesday. A successful negotiation could avert strike plans and ensure smooth operations for the upcoming international soccer tournament.

Legends Global spokeswoman Stacey Escudero emphasized the company's long-standing relationship with the union and its commitment to reaching a fair agreement through good-faith negotiations, adding that they look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans. The union is seeking a contract that would cover the next 22 months. The first World Cup match at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for June 12, featuring the United States versus Paraguay, putting a tight deadline on the resolution of this labor dispute





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sofi Stadium World Cup Unite Here Local 11 Legends Global Labor Dispute Strike Threat Hospitality Workers Contract Negotiations FIFA Inglewood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup 2026: Large-scale security operation planned for matches at SoFi StadiumAs thousands of soccer fans prepare for the World Cup games in Southern California, officials are outlining efforts to keep attendees safe.

Read more »

SoFi Stadium workers to vote on whether to authorize a strike with World Cup loomingSoFi Stadium union workers are set to vote on whether to authorize a strike ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off next week.

Read more »

Brazilian restaurant in Newark, N.J. to transform intomini stadium for World CupA Brazilian staple in Newark is expecting over 1,000 fans to attend their watch parties for the World Cup, as their beloved team is the first to take the pitch at MetLife Stadium.

Read more »

SoFi Stadium Parking Soars to $300 for World Cup Matches, Prompting Public Transit PushFans attending World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles face exorbitant parking fees, with the cheapest option at $151 requiring a 21-minute walk and stadium parking hitting $300 for a 12-minute walk. Officials promote a $1.75 bus service through the 'Go Metro to World Cup' campaign, urging park-and-ride use.

Read more »