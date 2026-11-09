Hospital Execs Advised Against Budget Changes After Midterm Shift

Health system leaders urge hospitals to maintain 2027 budgets despite Democratic control of Congress, citing unchanged federal laws and Trump administration authority over implementation.

Democratic lawmakers secured a historic midterm victory this week, flipping sufficient seats to seize control of both chambers of the United States Congress. This legislative shift promises a significant change in direction for Washington and positions the new majority to challenge the Trump administration's health care agenda. However, industry experts warn that this political transformation will not immediately resolve the financial pressures facing medical institutions.

Health care policy experts and consultants are delivering a unified message to hospital and health system executives: do not make sudden moves to their financial plans. The political landscape has shifted considerably, but the fundamental financial realities facing hospitals in 2027 have not changed. Despite the new legislative majority, the operational and budgetary challenges for providers remain largely identical to those projected before the election.

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Executive Branch Authority Limits Immediate Change

President Donald Trump still occupies the White House, and his signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act remains enacted law. John Barkett, a former White House senior health policy adviser and managing director at Berkeley Research Group, stated that because the executive branch remains under President Trump, not much has changed immediately for providers. Trump retains the authority to sign any new legislation passed by Congress, and his administration continues to control how federal regulations are interpreted and implemented.

Although Democrats can introduce new bills and negotiate with the White House, they cannot simply unilaterally undo the president's existing policies. David Brueggeman, a BRG managing director who advises health systems on financial strategy, noted that he has received numerous calls from hospital chief executive officers and chief financial officers wondering whether the election results alter their plans for the upcoming year. His answer, at least for now, is largely no.

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Strategic Advice for Hospital Financial Leadership

Some provisions affecting Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage are scheduled to take effect on January 1, before the newly elected Congress convenes for its session. Even if lawmakers eventually reverse or modify certain policies, hospitals could experience immediate financial consequences in the interim period. David Brueggeman emphasized that executives must distinguish between what could happen in the next two weeks, the next two months, and the next two years when planning their responses.

Brueggeman stated that from a short-term perspective and from a financial projection perspective, his firm is not recommending significant modifications to budgets that have been developed for the next year. He advised health systems to continue preparing for coverage disruptions, which includes strengthening internal processes to identify patients who may qualify for Medicaid assistance. This cautious approach aims to protect institutions from financial shocks caused by potential legislative delays or implementation gaps.

Scripps Health CEO Echoes Cautionary Stance

Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder offered a similar assessment on Wednesday, reinforcing the need for fiscal stability. He stated in a communication shared with Newsweek that while the election has changed who controls Congress, it does not change the financial challenges hospitals will face in 2027. Van Gorder added that Democrats do not have the votes to simply reverse major federal health care cuts over a presidential veto.

Van Gorder acknowledged that lawmakers could still utilize their oversight and budget authority to influence how cuts are implemented and protect funding where possible. This does not mean the election is inconsequential, but rather that its impact is constrained by current political realities. The consensus among industry leaders is that the immediate priority is maintaining financial discipline rather than reacting to political noise.

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State Level Pressures and Long Term Outlook

John Barkett expects Democrats to spend the next two years challenging the administration's policies and developing proposals that could shape health care legislation beyond 2027. He identified price transparency and pharmacy benefit manager reform as potential areas for bipartisan cooperation between the parties. However, Brueggeman pointed to a more immediate source of change at the state government level.

Brueggeman told the reporter that a lot of the activity is actually a lot more real from a state perspective, noting that the new slate of Democratic governors could intensify pressure on hospitals to limit price increases. States are becoming part of that negotiating table, trying to set premium increase limits and affordability standards in negotiations between payers and providers. Payers are definitely leaning into this trend, setting specific targets for hospital cost increases.

He expects this trend to intensify moving forward, creating significant pressure on hospitals to tamp down outsized increases. The challenge is that these state-mandated limits may fall lower than what existing cost trends look like. While the election may warrant a fresh look at long-term strategy, there is consensus that it does not demand an immediate rewrite of next year's operating budget. Executives are encouraged to consider wider cones of possibilities in multiyear strategic plans as Democrats develop their agenda ahead of the 2028 presidential election.