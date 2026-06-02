Horsegirls Brings Autism, Family Care, and Hobby Horsing to the Big Screen

Indie drama Horsegirls, starring Gretchen Mol and Tony Hale, follows autistic adult Margarita as she discovers confidence through hobby horsing while caring for her ailing mother.

A new independent drama is set to bring the hidden challenges faced by autistic adults into the spotlight. The film, titled Horsegirls, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2025 and is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on July 17, 2026, under the banner of Sumerian Pictures.

The story follows Margarita, a young woman on the autism spectrum, whose unconventional name stems from a humorous anecdote about her parents' inebriated state at the time of her conception. Margarita lives with her mother, portrayed by Gretchen Mol, who is battling serious health concerns that threaten their fragile stability. As her mother's condition worsens, the film explores Margarita's struggle to find autonomy and meaning in a world that often overlooks her needs.

In the trailer, Margarita discovers a surprising avenue for self‑expression through the niche sport of hobby horsing, a discipline that blends gymnastics, performance, and imagination as participants simulate riding on a hobby horse. Under the guidance of Coach, played by Jerod Haynes, and amid encounters with quirky characters such as a bewildered shopkeeper played by Iqbal Theba, Margarita learns to channel her focus, creativity, and determination into this unusual pursuit.

The film suggests that the disciplined yet playful nature of hobby horsing may provide Margarita with the confidence, social skills, and sense of belonging that have eluded her in more conventional settings. Horsegirls brings together an ensemble cast that includes Tony Hale in a supporting role, adding depth and humor to the narrative.

Beyond the personal journey of its protagonist, the movie raises broader questions about societal support structures for autistic adults, the importance of inclusive recreational activities, and the ways families cope with illness and caregiving responsibilities. The filmmakers aim to balance heartfelt drama with moments of levity, offering audiences both an emotional anchor and an invitation to reconsider preconceived notions about ability and adaptation.

With its blend of genuine character work, off‑beat sport, and poignant family dynamics, Horsegirls aspires to be more than a niche indie offering; it hopes to resonate with anyone who has ever felt on the margins of a fast‑moving world. The exclusive trailer and poster released by Collider underscore the film's visual style, which juxtaposes stark urban environments with the colorful, whimsical world of hobby horsing, reinforcing the central theme that imagination can thrive even in the most constrained circumstances





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Autism Independent Film Hobby Horsing Family Caregiving Tribeca Film Festival

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