Horse Swept Away in River at Appleby Horse Fair

A horse was swept away in a river while being washed at Europe's biggest traveller and gypsy gathering, Appleby Horse Fair, in Cumbria. The black and white mare was captured bathing in the River Eden before being entirely submerged and swept away with the tide. Fortunately, a specialist water rescue team from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service was alerted by the RSPCA and captured the horse downstream.

A horse was swept away in a river while being washed at Europe's biggest traveller and gypsy gathering, Appleby Horse Fair , in Cumbria . The black and white mare was captured bathing in the River Eden before being entirely submerged and swept away with the tide.

Fortunately, a specialist water rescue team from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service was alerted by the RSPCA and captured the horse downstream. The mare was eventually rescued at the town's bowling green and brought under control. The RSPCA's water rescue officers were on the riverbank offering advice, and staff from Bransby Horses and Blue Cross were on hand to assist with horse handling.

The rescue comes as Cumbria Police have employed the use of AI facial recognition to ensure trouble is kept at bay at the festival, which is celebrating its 250th year. However, the festival was not without its perils, with reports of incidents including a black woman being whipped and subject to racial abuse. Appleby Horse Fair is celebrating its 250th year, but the event has also seen its share of problems, including racism and theft.

Cumbria Police have been praised for their efforts at this year's event, but there have also been reports of incidents, including a black woman being whipped and subject to racial abuse. The Gypsy and Traveller League has condemned the occurrence as 'not acceptable', and Appleby Fair Communities Group has praised Cumbria Police's efforts.

The site is currently being cleaned up, and a spokesperson for Appleby Fair Communities Group has said that they believe they have had an impact on the policing of Appleby Fair under the current Gold Commander





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Appleby Horse Fair Cumbria Horse Swept Away River Eden RSPCA Cumbria Fire And Rescue Service AI Facial Recognition Racial Abuse

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