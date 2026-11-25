British horse owners must register locations under the new SPS agreement. Critics like Nigel Farage and Tim Bonner warn of impractical bureaucracy and lost agricultural sovereignty.

Horse owners across Britain are now subject to stringent new regulations requiring the mandatory registration of their animals' locations. This mandate arises directly from the Prime Minister's recent negotiations in Brussels, specifically concerning the SPS agreement designed to reset trade relations with the European Union. The move demands that owners record exactly where their horses live to ensure compliance with binding EU animal health laws.

Mandatory Location Registration for Equine Animals

The core mechanism of this new regulatory burden involves the creation of a Central Equine Database where every horse's location must be logged. According to government guidance derived from the Prime Minister's deal with Brussels officials, owners must update this information whenever a horse is moved to a different location for more than 30 days. This 'dynamic alignment' with the bloc forces Britain to adopt a glut of binding EU regulations, effectively surrendering regulatory autonomy in this sector.

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Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, has publicly criticized these measures as an imposition of impractical bureaucracy that offers no tangible benefit. He emphasized that horses in the UK are already microchipped and possess passports, making the additional location registration redundant. The new rules will require the registration of every place where horses are kept, ranging from Shetland ponies to Shire horses, as well as any events where horses gather.

Political Backlash and Sovereignty Concerns

The political fallout from the SPS agreement has been severe, with Reform leader Nigel Farage leading the charge against what he describes as a betrayal of national sovereignty. Speaking at a Westminster press conference, Farage warned that the Prime Minister's decision to rejoin large chunks of the single market by 2028 means Britain will be taking rules without any powers of veto or right to influence their creation.

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Farege argued that the Prime Minister, whom he derogatorily referred to as the TikTok Prime Minister, lacks understanding of the profound implications for British agri-science. He stated that Britain's world-leading bovine TB vaccine would be banned under these EU rules, effectively killing the domestic agri-tech industry. The National Farmers Union had previously warned Parliament in May that aligning with the EU Animal Health Law carries a significant risk of losing the ability to vaccinate cattle against tuberculosis.

Impact on Agriculture and Cattle Vaccination

Beyond the equine sector, the SPS agreement poses a direct threat to British agricultural advancements, particularly regarding cattle health. British farmers are now blocked from using a highly effective vaccine that protects cattle against tuberculosis, a disease that costs taxpayers approximately £100 million annually in England alone. This prohibition stands in stark contrast to the government's previous strategy, which had backed deploying this vaccine to eradicate the disease entirely by 2038.

Paul Tompkins, deputy president of the National Farmers Union, highlighted the urgency of advocating for the acceptance of the cattle vaccine within the EU. He noted that while trials for the vaccine were allowed to continue under the deal, EU legislation explicitly prohibits its use against TB infection in cattle. Tompkins urged Defra to use its influence to ensure British farmers can utilize this tool once approval is granted by the World Organisation for Animal Health, as culls of badgers have effectively ended in favor of vaccination strategies.

Future Compliance and Administrative Burdens

The implementation of these new rules adds significant administrative weight to horse owners who already face legal requirements to microchip their animals and provide passports. There is uncertainty regarding how officials will monitor compliance with the new location registration rules, with further guidance expected in the summer of next year. Some owners may even require formal approval to demonstrate that their animals are being kept in suitable locations.

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The financial and operational impact on the equine community is expected to be widespread, affecting tens of thousands of owners and thousands of events held daily across the country. While the government has framed the SPS agreement as a necessary step for trade, critics argue it imposes unnecessary costs and restrictions without enhancing biosecurity or animal welfare. The situation remains fluid as stakeholders await detailed operational guidance from the government in the coming months.