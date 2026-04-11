Mayor Mamdani to sign Romanch's Law banning Central Park horse carriages despite driver pleas at City Hall hearing

Horse carriage drivers and union members urged Mayor Zohran Mamdani to veto a City Council bill banning the industry, but the mayor said he will sign the legislation, which phases out carriages by summer 2028.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday he still intends to sign Romanch's Law, the City Council bill that will ban horse-drawn carriages from Central Park, despite emotional pleas from drivers and union members at a City Hall hearing.

The bill passed the City Council last month with a veto-proof majority and would phase out the 150-year-old industry by summer 2028. Mamdani indicated he would sign it by the late-November deadline. Horse carriage drivers, industry representatives and advocates lined up at City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, to make a last-ditch effort to sway the mayor during a public hearing he held in the Blue Room.

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Angry Carriage Drivers Voice Opposing Views

One irate carriage driver charged during the over hourlong testimonial, saying: I thought you stood with us, working-class people, and our union, and our immigrant coworkers who poured their life savings into carriage medallions, pursuing the American dream. Why have you sided with the billionaires and real estate developers? Another cabbie told Mamdani during the hearing: I'm gonna tell my daughter tonight that in May she's gonna have to drop out of university after three years.

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Speakers argued the legislation would eliminate their jobs and take away the horses, carriages and medallions into which they invested many thousands of dollars. Some drivers have shelled out upwards of $400,000 on medallions to operate the carriages, similar to how yellow cabs operate. Christina Hansen, the horse carriage industry shop steward for TWU Local 100, alleged the bill is unconstitutional. Her claim echoes the legal argument the labor group plans to make in a lawsuit.

Local 100 feels the worker protections do not qualify as meaningful protections and has threatened to sue the administration and the council as soon as Mamdani signs the bill into law. Many industry proponents also sought to debunk notions that having horses pull carriages around the park all day amounts to animal cruelty or poses a threat to public safety. Berzy, a 30-year veteran of the carriage industry, insisted the horses are well-treated by the drivers and owners.

Industry Representatives Defend Horse Welfare Standards

Golden, who said she has worked with horses for many years, noted the equines in Central Park do not seem to be mistreated. She added that the horses currently have benefits such as a roof over their heads, medical care, companionship, regulated work hours and five weeks of mandated annual vacation time.

Speakers also insisted the industry is not unsafe, despite a history of incidents in which horses have broken free and bolted down park drives or into street traffic outside the park. They said Mahajan's death was tragic but, in their view, an anomaly, as he is the only person in recent memory to have died in a horse carriage incident.

Billionaires Support Ban Following Tragic Death

Supporters of the bill, including animal rights advocacy groups like New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets, also made their voices heard, taking a victory lap over what is expected to be the successful conclusion to their nearly two-decade-long push to ban the park's horse carriage industry. The long-gestating legislation gained momentum following the July death of 18-year-old tourist Romanch Mahajan, who was thrown to his death from a Central Park horse-drawn carriage. The bill is named after him.

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Animal activists also pushed to end the practice in light of high profile incidents of horses collapsing while working in grueling summer heat. Although Mamdani indicated he will sign the bill, he said he is listening to the workers' concerns. The mayor noted he visited the Central Park carriage horse stables in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday to hear directly from the workers about the legislation. Following the visit, he said they should not be demonized.

I want to emphasize my respect for them and for the work that they do, Mamdani said. These are drivers who care deeply for their horses and have built their livelihoods through this work. And many of them, I know, are still in debt from buying their medallion and are deeply worried about the financial implications when it comes to this legislation. Mamdani added that he heard their concerns loud and clear and will seek to remedy them.

Mayor Promises Fair Transition For Workers

We are committed to not only hearing from them about their concerns, but also in creating a fair and just and real transition for them outside of this workforce, he said, without providing specifics. Council members Menin and Marte beefed up the worker protections in Romanch's Law after holding a hearing on it over the summer.

The added language stipulates that the administration must draft a plan to stand up a program for transitioning workers out of the industry and submit it to the mayor and City Council by April. The program must include pathways for carriage drivers to find new employment, such as referrals to positions in other government agencies, career counselling and job training.

But the legislation lacks monetary compensation for the roughly 200 horse-carriage drivers, only including vague promises of job training for new economic opportunities.