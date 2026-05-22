Horror Sequels: Innovation or Legacy?

Explores the pros and cons of horror sequels, highlighting the potential for innovation and the risk of intellectual cowardice in the 'legacy sequel' formula.

Horror films often make for interesting franchises because of the innovation that is required. Since ensemble casts are frequently cycled out and new directors are hired, there is room for sequels to go in wildly different directions without having to worry about breaking with the established continuity.

Horror fans tend to be receptive to franchises that can swing wildly in terms of tone, as it offers something far more interesting than simply regurgitating the same formula. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a perfect example; while the original film is one of the scariest films ever made, the 1986 sequel took a more satirical approach to the material that made Tobe Hooper’s point about American life in a completely different way.

Similarly, Gremlins 2: The New Batch destroyed any notion of sincerity in its predecessor by breaking the fourth wall and making fun of Hollywood excess. The ‘legacy sequel’ formula has been adopted as an unfortunate trend in Hollywood where follow up films are made purely to satisfy the nostalgia of existing fans.

It’s a form of intellectual cowardice that can only remind the audience of things that they have enjoyed in the past, but don’t have anything new to offer them. It’s a dangerous approach for the industry to take, as sequels should theoretically be aimed at creating new fans who hadn’t previously been introduced to the franchise.

While this style tends to be most egregious with science fiction and comedy franchises, there have been some horror series that have committed the same sins. These films aren’t just bad, but insulting to the legacy of all-time classics. 5 ‘Friday the 13th: A New Beginning’ (1985), 4 ‘Halloween Kills’ (2021), 3 ‘Alien: Resurrection’ (1997)





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