Horror's Streaming and Theatrical Triumph: Osgood Perkins' Keeper Becomes a Cross‑Platform Hit

A 2025 folk‑horror film from acclaimed director Osgood Perkins, Keeper, has earned widespread critical praise and achieved significant success across multiple streaming services and international markets, highlighting the genre's robust appeal.

Horror cinema has experienced a remarkable resurgence recently, with films like Obsession and Backrooms becoming major theatrical events, the former multiplying its budget by over 200 times and becoming one of the year's most talked‑about releases.

The genre's popularity extends to streaming platforms as well, demonstrated by the 2025 folk‑horror film Keeper, directed by Osgood Perkins. Perkins, acclaimed for Longlegs and The Monkey, has quickly become one of horror's most distinctive voices. Keeper received high praise from genre luminaries: Guillermo del Toro called it horror origami that skillfully folds into itself, starting with a simple premise before revealing interlocking occult twists, while James Wan described it as a terrifying, ghostly descent into madness.

According to FlixPatrol, Keeper is currently the number two most popular movie on Hulu in the United States. Its international performance is equally strong, reaching the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 in Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay, and entering the HBO Max Top 10 in several Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. This dual success in theaters and streaming underscores horror's strong position in today's entertainment landscape





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Horror Keeper Osgood Perkins Streaming Hulu Amazon Prime Video HBO Max Folk Horror Box Office Genre Success

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